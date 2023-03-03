Reading Time: 2 minutes

News414 is a service journalism collaboration between Wisconsin Watch and Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service that addresses the specific issues, interests, perspectives and information needs identified by residents of central city Milwaukee neighborhoods.

After March 31, BadgerCare Plus recipients must return to the pre-pandemic process of reapplying and being re-evaluated for coverage.

Local health care professionals want them to be prepared. BadgerCare Plus serves people who need health care coverage but who may not qualify for Medicaid.

Because of federal legislation that went into effect in March 2020, those who have received BadgerCare Plus benefits have been able to keep those benefits without having to go through the renewal process as was required every 12 months before that time, said Caroline Gómez-Tom, enrollment network and accessibility manager for Covering Wisconsin.

But Gómez-Tom said, “People should not panic.”

Covering Wisconsin is a nonprofit organization based out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison that helps people throughout Wisconsin understand and apply for health insurance.

Here are some crucial details to keep in mind:

How to prepare

First, people should understand that everyone’s date to reapply will be different.

Renewal dates will fall anywhere from June 2023 to May 2024, said Elizabeth Goodsitt, communications specialist for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, which manages BadgerCare Plus.

People should receive a letter in March informing them of their renewal date. They will then receive a renewal packet 45 days before that renewal date, Goodsitt said.

Update your digital accounts

Gómez-Tom said people should update any digital accounts related to Medicaid.

You can create an account on access.wi.gov, which is Wisconsin’s Medicaid website. You can also download the MyACCESS mobile app, “which is probably even easier than the website,” said Gómez-Tom.

These platforms can be used for communicating with the Department of Health Services, or DHS, about renewal dates and other important correspondence.

‘Read everything carefully’

Winona Grieger, a navigator at Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center, emphasized the importance of “paying attention” to any correspondence from DHS and “reading everything carefully” to understand what is expected.

Don’t renew prematurely

As far as collecting relevant paperwork to prepare for the renewal, Gómez-Tom counseled that recipients not “jump the gun.” DHS will be, for the most part, assessing people’s employment situation and want the most current pay stubs possible.

Additionally, there is a potential risk in trying to renew prematurely.

“We don’t want people to renew before their time to renew, because that might risk them losing coverage sooner than they would otherwise,” Gómez-Tom said.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help

In addition to household income, household size is the other major factor in whether someone qualifies for Medicaid. UW-Madison outlines these thresholds on a chart.

Gómez-Tom advises caution in reviewing this information, though, because someone can look at this chart and determine they do not qualify.

“There are other factors that can affect it (eligibility),” she said, including yearly expenses and tax information specific to the applicant. “A navigator can take everything into account and determine that a person actually is eligible.”

“Throughout this whole process and transition, if people have any questions along the way – need help with finding their renewal date, what they will need for their renewals, doing the renewal itself, finding out other options if they find out they are not eligible – navigators are here to help,” said Gómez -Tom. “No question is too small.”

How to get help

People can connect with a Covering Wisconsin navigator by calling 608-261-1455 or 414-400-9489 — or by visiting coveringwi.org or wiscovered.com.

Or they can call 2-1-1, a service that helps connect people to resources.

