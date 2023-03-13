Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it charged 23 people with domestic terrorism following an attack on a police, fire and emergency responder training center under construction near Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department said: “On March 5, 2023, a group of violent agitators used the cover of a peaceful protest of the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center to conduct a coordinated attack on construction equipment and police officers. They changed into black clothing and entered the construction area and began to throw large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails and fireworks at police officers.”

The 23 people charged include two Wisconsin residents: Grace Martin, 22; and Kayley Meissner, 19. No address information was listed.

“Protesters against what detractors call ‘Cop City’ run the gamut from more traditional environmentalists to young, self-styled anarchists seeking clashes with what they see as an unjust society,” The Associated Press reported.

This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources

Georgia Bureau of Investigation: GBI Charges 23 People with Domestic Terrorism following Attack on Site of Future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center

Atlanta Police: UPDATE: Mugshots and Arrestee Info Added- 3/5/2023 Atlanta Public Safety Training Center Demonstrations

Atlantic Public Safety Training Center: About

AP News: 23 charged with terrorism in Atlanta ‘Cop City’ protest

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org Were any Wisconsin residents charged with domestic terrorism in an attack on a proposed police training facility near Atlanta? <h1>Were any Wisconsin residents charged with domestic terrorism in an attack on a proposed police training facility near Atlanta?</h1> <p class="byline">by Tom Kertscher / Wisconsin Watch, Wisconsin Watch <br />March 13, 2023</p> <br /> <h2>Yes. </h2> <p>The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it charged 23 people with domestic terrorism following an attack on a police, fire and emergency responder training center under construction near Atlanta.</p> <p>The Atlanta Police Department said: “On March 5, 2023, a group of violent agitators used the cover of a peaceful protest of the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center to conduct a coordinated attack on construction equipment and police officers. They changed into black clothing and entered the construction area and began to throw large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails and fireworks at police officers.”</p> <p>The 23 people charged include two Wisconsin residents: Grace Martin, 22; and Kayley Meissner, 19. No address information was listed.</p> <p>“Protesters against what detractors call ‘Cop City’ run the gamut from more traditional environmentalists to young, self-styled anarchists seeking clashes with what they see as an unjust society,” The Associated Press reported.</p> <p><em>This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as <a href="https://twitter.com/VickiMcKenna/status/1633139244066656264?cxt=HHwWkMC-9avfiaotAAAA" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">this one</a>.</em></p> <p><strong>Sources</strong></p> <p>Georgia Bureau of Investigation: <a href="https://gbi.georgia.gov/press-releases/2023-03-06/gbi-charges-23-people-domestic-terrorism-following-attack-site-future" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">GBI Charges 23 People with Domestic Terrorism following Attack on Site of Future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center</a></p> <p>Atlanta Police: <a href="https://www.atlantapd.org/Home/Components/News/News/3927/17" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">UPDATE: Mugshots and Arrestee Info Added- 3/5/2023 Atlanta Public Safety Training Center Demonstrations</a></p> <p>Atlantic Public Safety Training Center: <a href="https://www.atltrainingcenter.com/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">About</a></p> <p>AP News: <a href="https://apnews.com/article/atlanta-police-training-site-protest-fire-1ba4362c9337e27ecaf44283fc72fc56" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">23 charged with terrorism in Atlanta ‘Cop City’ protest</a></p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/03/were-any-wisconsin-residents-charged-with-domestic-terrorism-in-an-attack-on-a-proposed-police-training-facility-near-atlanta/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">Wisconsin Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1277441&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p>