Yes.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it charged 23 people with domestic terrorism following an attack on a police, fire and emergency responder training center under construction near Atlanta.
The Atlanta Police Department said: “On March 5, 2023, a group of violent agitators used the cover of a peaceful protest of the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center to conduct a coordinated attack on construction equipment and police officers. They changed into black clothing and entered the construction area and began to throw large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails and fireworks at police officers.”
The 23 people charged include two Wisconsin residents: Grace Martin, 22; and Kayley Meissner, 19. No address information was listed.
“Protesters against what detractors call ‘Cop City’ run the gamut from more traditional environmentalists to young, self-styled anarchists seeking clashes with what they see as an unjust society,” The Associated Press reported.
This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.
Tom Kertscher joined as a Wisconsin Watch fact checker in January 2023 and contributes to our collaboration with the The Gigafact Project to fight misinformation online. Kertscher is a former longtime newspaper reporter, including at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, who has worked as a self-employed journalist since 2019. His gigs include contributing writer for PolitiFact and sports freelancer for The Associated Press.