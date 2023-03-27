Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.
No.
While Dan Kelly served on the Wisconsin Supreme Court for four years, he was not elected to the position.
In 2016, Kelly was appointed to the state Supreme Court by then-Gov. Scott Walker. Kelly, who was a private practice attorney in Waukesha, filled a seat vacated by conservative Justice David Prosser. In the 2020 spring election, Kelly ran against liberal candidate Jill Karofsky to keep his seat. Karofsky, a Dane County judge, beat Kelly 55% to 45%.
Kelly is now facing liberal candidate Janet Protasiewicz, a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge, in the spring 2023 election. The winner will occupy the state Supreme Court seat being vacated by retiring conservative Justice Patience Roggensack. The election will be April 4.
This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.
Sources
Wisconsin Public Radio Walker Appoints GOP Legal Ally To State Supreme Court
PBS Wisconsin Jill Karofsky Wins Supreme Court Election
Wisconsin Public Radio Janet Protasiewicz, Dan Kelly to face off in high-stakes Wisconsin Supreme Court election
New York Times Live: Wisconsin Supreme Court and Statewide Election Results
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel What to know about Daniel Kelly, the conservative candidate facing Janet Protasiewicz in the 2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court election