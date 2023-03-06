Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

No.

Both Wisconsin and Kansas have not adopted the federal Medicaid expansion, which expanded Medicaid coverage to those with incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level.

Despite not adopting the expansion, Wisconsin allows all uninsured adults who fall below the federal poverty line to be eligible for Medicaid, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

In his previous budgets and a special session, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has proposed funding an expansion of Medicaid, but it has failed to make it into the final budget under the Republican-controlled Legislature.

In his 2023-25 budget, Evers has again proposed accepting the expansion. The Evers administration estimates the move would save the state $850 million in its first year and add 897,000 low-income people to its Medicaid program, including 30,000 people who currently do not have insurance.

This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources

KFF: Status of State Medicaid Expansion Decisions: Interactive Map

US Bureau of Labor Statistics: Midwest Census Region : Midwest Information Office : U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

KFF: The Coverage Gap: Uninsured Poor Adults in States that Do Not Expand Medicaid

PBS Wisconsin: Highlights from the 2023 Wisconsin budget plan proposed by Evers

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org Is Wisconsin the only Midwest state to not accept the federal Medicaid expansion? <h1>Is Wisconsin the only Midwest state to not accept the federal Medicaid expansion?</h1> <p class="byline">by Erin Gretzinger / Wisconsin Watch, Wisconsin Watch <br />March 6, 2023</p> <br /> <h2>No.</h2> <p>Both Wisconsin and Kansas have not adopted the federal Medicaid expansion, which expanded Medicaid coverage to those with incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level.</p> <p>Despite not adopting the expansion, Wisconsin allows all uninsured adults who fall below the federal poverty line to be eligible for Medicaid, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.</p> <p>In his previous budgets and a special session, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has proposed funding an expansion of Medicaid, but it has failed to make it into the final budget under the Republican-controlled Legislature. </p> <p>In his 2023-25 budget, Evers has again proposed accepting the expansion. The Evers administration estimates the move would save the state $850 million in its first year and add 897,000 low-income people to its Medicaid program, including 30,000 people who currently do not have insurance.</p> <p><em>This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as <a href="https://twitter.com/DanRShafer/status/1626032992253538305" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">this one</a>.</em></p> <p><strong>Sources</strong></p> <p>KFF: <a href="https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/status-of-state-medicaid-expansion-decisions-interactive-map/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Status of State Medicaid Expansion Decisions: Interactive Map</a></p> <p>US Bureau of Labor Statistics: <a href="https://www.bls.gov/regions/midwest/midwest.htm" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Midwest Census Region : Midwest Information Office : U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics</a></p> <p>KFF: <a href="https://www.kff.org/medicaid/issue-brief/the-coverage-gap-uninsured-poor-adults-in-states-that-do-not-expand-medicaid/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">The Coverage Gap: Uninsured Poor Adults in States that Do Not Expand Medicaid</a></p> <p>PBS Wisconsin: <a href="https://pbswisconsin.org/news-item/highlights-from-the-2023-wisconsin-budget-plan-proposed-by-evers/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Highlights from the 2023 Wisconsin budget plan proposed by Evers</a></p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/03/is-wisconsin-the-only-midwest-state-to-not-accept-the-federal-medicaid-expansion/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">Wisconsin Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1277277&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p>