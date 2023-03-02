Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.
Yes.
Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz has stated support for reproductive rights during her campaign for Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Protasiewicz is running in the April 4, 2023, election against former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly.
On Feb. 22, Protasiewicz said in a tweet: “Reproductive rights are at stake.” The tweet solicited donors for her campaign.
After the Feb. 21 primary election, Protasiewicz said, “I can’t tell you how I’ll rule in any case, but (…) I value a woman’s freedom to make her own reproductive health care decisions.”
On Feb. 17, Protasiewicz tweeted that she is “defending reproductive choice.”
University of Wisconsin-Madison associate law professor Robert Yablon told the Wisconsin State Journal that Wisconsin’s Code of Judicial Conduct “prohibits judicial candidates from promising to rule in particular ways on particular legal questions, but it does not bar them from sharing their values and opinions.”

