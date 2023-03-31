Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly has been campaigning with Scott Presler, who was at the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Last week, Kelly posted a video on Twitter with Presler, who called the Wisconsin Supreme Court race “the most important election in America right now.” In an interview with the Associated Press, Kelly said he was “not really familiar with (Presler’s) background” but found Presler’s work in Wisconsin to be “invaluable.” 

Presler has organized several “stop the steal” rallies and described Jan. 6 as “the largest civil rights protest in American history.” In response to a question about Presler’s presence on Jan. 6, Kelly said he was not bothered by it.

“Everybody’s got a background,” Kelly said to AP. “Everyone’s got a history. And I don’t ask people to sit for an examination before they help me.”

