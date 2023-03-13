Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

No.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection stopped about 5.62 million undocumented immigrants attempting to enter the country legally or illegally between January 2021 and January 2023. Wisconsin had an estimated population of 5.9 million in 2022.

Immigrants intentionally “let in” under the Biden administration include those granted asylum or waiting for an asylum hearing. In 2021, the latest data year available, 17,692 people were granted asylum. Currently, 1.6 million asylum seekers are awaiting adjudication.

Additionally, federal law requires the Office of Refugee Resettlement to house unaccompanied migrant children until they turn 18 or can be released to a sponsor. Nearly 130,000 such minors entered the shelter system in 2022, according to CBS.

While it is not possible to measure illegal immigration that has gone undetected, CBP confirmed to Newsweek that in fiscal year 2022, there were an estimated 600,000 “got-aways,” or unlawful entrants identified but not apprehended.

This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources

US Customs and Border Protection: Nationwide Encounters

US Census: QuickFacts Wisconsin

US Department of Homeland Security: Refugees and Asylees: 2021

TRAC Immigration: A sober assessment of the growing US asylum backlog

US Department of Health and Human Services: Unaccompanied Children (UC) Program

CBS News: Nearly 130,000 unaccompanied migrant children entered the U.S. shelter system in 2022, a record

Newsweek: Fact Check: Were There 600,000 Southern U.S. Border ‘Got-Aways’ in 2022?

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org Has the Biden administration ‘let in’ more undocumented immigrants than there are people living in Wisconsin? <h1>Has the Biden administration ‘let in’ more undocumented immigrants than there are people living in Wisconsin?</h1> <p class="byline">by Jacob Alabab-Moser / Wisconsin Watch, Wisconsin Watch <br />March 13, 2023</p> <br /> <h2>No.</h2> <p>U.S. Customs and Border Protection stopped about 5.62 million undocumented immigrants attempting to enter the country legally or illegally between January 2021 and January 2023. Wisconsin had an estimated population of 5.9 million in 2022.</p> <p>Immigrants intentionally "let in" under the Biden administration include those granted asylum or waiting for an asylum hearing. In 2021, the latest data year available, 17,692 people were granted asylum. Currently, 1.6 million asylum seekers are awaiting adjudication.</p> <p>Additionally, federal law requires the Office of Refugee Resettlement to house unaccompanied migrant children until they turn 18 or can be released to a sponsor. Nearly 130,000 such minors entered the shelter system in 2022, according to CBS.</p> <p>While it is not possible to measure illegal immigration that has gone undetected, CBP confirmed to Newsweek that in fiscal year 2022, there were an estimated 600,000 "got-aways," or unlawful entrants identified but not apprehended.</p> <p><em>This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as <a href="https://twitter.com/GJenovai/status/1626628464454270997" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">this one</a>.</em></p> <p><strong>Sources</strong></p> <p>US Customs and Border Protection: <a href="https://www.cbp.gov/newsroom/stats/nationwide-encounters" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Nationwide Encounters</a></p> <p>US Census: <a href="https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/WI" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">QuickFacts Wisconsin</a></p> <p>US Department of Homeland Security: <a href="https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/2022-10/2022_0920_plcy_refugees_and_asylees_fy2021.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Refugees and Asylees: 2021</a></p> <p>TRAC Immigration: <a href="https://trac.syr.edu/reports/705/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">A sober assessment of the growing US asylum backlog</a></p> <p>US Department of Health and Human Services: <a href="https://www.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/uac-program-fact-sheet.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Unaccompanied Children (UC) Program</a></p> <p>CBS News: <a href="https://www.cbsnews.com/news/immigration-unaccompanied-migrant-children-record-numbers-us-shelter-system/#:~:text=Nearly%2013[%E2%80%A6]d%20%2D%20CBS%20News" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Nearly 130,000 unaccompanied migrant children entered the U.S. shelter system in 2022, a record</a></p> <p>Newsweek: <a href="https://www.newsweek.com/southern-us-border-migrants-gotaways-2022-1770201" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Fact Check: Were There 600,000 Southern U.S. Border 'Got-Aways' in 2022?</a></p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/03/has-the-biden-administration-let-in-more-undocumented-immigrants-than-there-are-people-living-in-wisconsin/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">Wisconsin Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1277460&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p>