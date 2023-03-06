Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

No.

A co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks has reached an agreement to sell his share of the National Basketball Association team, but the sale isn’t final —and $3.5 billion isn’t the selling price.

Here’s what we know based on news reports, given that the NBA has not approved the sale:

ESPN and The Athletic reported on Feb. 27, 2023, and other media confirmed, that Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry reached an agreement to sell his share to Jimmy Haslam and the Haslam Sports Group. The group owns the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League and the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer.

The news reports said the agreement calls for the sale under a $3.5 billion “valuation” of the Bucks. In other words, the franchise’s total value.

Lasry owns roughly 25% of the Bucks. Twenty-five percent of $3.5 billion would be $875 million.

This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Marc Lasry agrees to sell his stake of the Milwaukee Bucks to Haslams

ESPN: Lasry agrees to sell his stake in Bucks to Haslams

The Athletic: Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry agrees to sell his team stake to Browns owner Jimmy Haslam: Sources

Wisconsin Public Radio: AP sources: Haslams agree to purchase Lasry’s stake in Bucks

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org Has a professional sports team owner offered to pay $3.5 billion for a share of the Milwaukee Bucks? <h1>Has a professional sports team owner offered to pay $3.5 billion for a share of the Milwaukee Bucks?</h1> <p class="byline">by Tom Kertscher / Wisconsin Watch, Wisconsin Watch <br />March 6, 2023</p> <br /> <h2>No.</h2> <p>A co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks has reached an agreement to sell his share of the National Basketball Association team, but the sale isn’t final —and $3.5 billion isn't the selling price.</p> <p>Here’s what we know based on news reports, given that the NBA has not approved the sale:</p> <p>ESPN and The Athletic reported on Feb. 27, 2023, and other media confirmed, that Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry reached an agreement to sell his share to Jimmy Haslam and the Haslam Sports Group. The group owns the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League and the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer.</p> <p>The news reports said the agreement calls for the sale under a $3.5 billion “valuation” of the Bucks. In other words, the franchise’s total value.</p> <p>Lasry owns roughly 25% of the Bucks. Twenty-five percent of $3.5 billion would be $875 million.</p> <p><em>This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as <a href="https://twitter.com/33pmurray/status/1630341530270457857" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">this one</a>.</em></p> <p><strong>Sources</strong></p> <p>Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: <a href="https://www.jsonline.com/story/sports/nba/bucks/2023/02/27/marc-lasry-selling-stake-in-milwaukee-bucks-to-jimmy-dee-haslam-sports-group/69948466007/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Marc Lasry agrees to sell his stake of the Milwaukee Bucks to Haslams</a></p> <p>ESPN: <a href="https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/35746705/sources-marc-lasry-agrees-sell-bucks-haslams-35b?linkId=203265421" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Lasry agrees to sell his stake in Bucks to Haslams</a></p> <p>The Athletic: <a href="https://theathletic.com/4256074/2023/02/27/marc-lasry-sell-stake-jimmy-haslam-bucks/?source=googlesearch?redirected=1&access_token=12557826" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry agrees to sell his team stake to Browns owner Jimmy Haslam: Sources</a></p> <p>Wisconsin Public Radio: <a href="https://www.wpr.org/ap-sources-haslams-agree-purchase-lasrys-stake-bucks#:~:text=The%20Haslams%20would%20be%20spending,deal%20that%20closed%20this%20month" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">AP sources: Haslams agree to purchase Lasry's stake in Bucks</a></p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/03/has-a-professional-sports-team-owner-offered-to-pay-3-5-billion-for-a-share-of-the-milwaukee-bucks/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">Wisconsin Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1277267&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p>