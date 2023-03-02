Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

No.

The average public school teacher salary in Wisconsin was just under $60,000 and ranked 23rd in the nation, according to the latest figures from the National Education Association teachers union. Starting salaries for teachers were lower than the national average, however, ranking in 34th place at $38,961.

The figures, from the 2020-21 school year, were originally published on April 23, 2021.

Wisconsin ranked 19th best for teacher salaries in a report by Business.org, which used data from the National Center on Education Statistics on average teacher salaries during the 2020-21 school year.

The $60,000 teacher salary average was 13% higher than the average salary for all occupations in Wisconsin.

In 2022, the average salary for public school teachers in Milwaukee was $66,229, and in Madison was $62,882, according to the nonprofit Wisconsin Policy Forum research group.

This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources

National Education Association: Educator Pay and Student Spending: How Does Your State Rank?

Business.org: Best States for Teacher Pay in 2022

Education Week: The Current State of Teacher Pay, in Charts

Wisconsin Watch: Do Wisconsin teachers make about $27,000 on average?

Wisconsin Policy Forum: School Datatool – Teacher Demographics

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org Does Wisconsin teacher pay rank 31st in the nation? <h1>Does Wisconsin teacher pay rank 31st in the nation?</h1> <p class="byline">by Tom Kertscher / Wisconsin Watch, Wisconsin Watch <br />March 2, 2023</p> <br /> <h2>No.</h2> <p>The average public school teacher salary in Wisconsin was just under $60,000 and ranked 23rd in the nation, according to the latest figures from the National Education Association teachers union. Starting salaries for teachers were lower than the national average, however, ranking in 34th place at $38,961.</p> <p>The figures, from the 2020-21 school year, were originally published on April 23, 2021.</p> <p>Wisconsin ranked 19th best for teacher salaries in a report by Business.org, which used data from the National Center on Education Statistics on average teacher salaries during the 2020-21 school year.</p> <p>The $60,000 teacher salary average was 13% higher than the average salary for all occupations in Wisconsin.</p> <p>In 2022, the average salary for public school teachers in Milwaukee was $66,229, and in Madison was $62,882, according to the nonprofit Wisconsin Policy Forum research group.</p> <p><em>This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as <a href="https://www.facebook.com/reel/3313510722311871/?s=single_unit" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">this one</a>.</em></p> <p><strong>Sources</strong></p> <p>National Education Association: <a href="https://www.nea.org/resource-library/educator-pay-and-student-spending-how-does-your-state-rank" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Educator Pay and Student Spending: How Does Your State Rank?</a></p> <p>Business.org: <a href="https://www.business.org/hr/workforce-management/best-us-states-for-teachers/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Best States for Teacher Pay in 2022</a></p> <p>Education Week: <a href="https://www.edweek.org/teaching-learning/the-current-state-of-teacher-pay-in-charts/2023/02" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">The Current State of Teacher Pay, in Charts</a></p> <p>Wisconsin Watch: <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2022/10/do-wisconsin-teachers-make-about-27000-on-average/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Do Wisconsin teachers make about $27,000 on average?</a></p> <p>Wisconsin Policy Forum: <a href="https://wispolicyforum.org/school-datatool-2022-teacher-demographics/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">School Datatool – Teacher Demographics</a></p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/03/does-wisconsin-teacher-pay-rank-31st-in-the-nation/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">Wisconsin Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1277175&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p>