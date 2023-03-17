Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.
Yes.
The Milwaukee Brewers and the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District contribute toward major capital repairs and improvements at their home stadium, American Family Field.
The annual contributions are $300,000 by the team, $1,791,852 by the district.
The team also contributes $408,148 that the district is required to put in the fund, for a combined contribution of $2.5 million.
The team’s contributions — totaling $708,148 annually — represent 28% from the team and 72% from the district.
When the district was formed, ownership of the stadium, originally named Miller Park, was 36% by the Brewers, 64% by the district.
The Brewers pay for routine maintenance.
A 0.1% five-county sales tax enacted to fund construction of the stadium raised $609 million over 24 years.
Gov. Tony Evers’ state budget calls for spending $290 million for long-term stadium improvements.
On March 8, 2023, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Evers’ plan “is dead,” but he was open to another proposal.
This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.
