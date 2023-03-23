Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

Nearly two-thirds of Wisconsinites —63% — say they would favor increasing state support for public schools over increasing state support for students to attend private schools, according to a November 2022 Marquette Law School poll. Among registered voters, Democrats were more likely to express this preference: 90% compared to 40% of Republicans.

The same poll found Republicans and Democrats also split sharply on whether increasing public school spending is more important than reducing property taxes. The poll found just 20% of GOP voters favored spending more on public schools versus lowering taxes compared to 80% of Democrats.

According to a September 2022 Spectrum News/Siena College poll, 68% of likely voters in Wisconsin said they would be willing to pay more in state and local taxes to boost teacher pay — including 90% of Democrats and 50% of Republicans.

Wisconsin public schools receive state and federal income taxes, property taxes and other local revenue.

This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources

Marquette Marquette Law School Poll, Oct 24–Nov 1, 2022 summary

Spectrum News Voters support raising taxes to pay teachers more

Wisconsin Department Of Public Instruction Wisconsin school finance system

Creative Commons License

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Popular stories from Wisconsin Watch

Avatar photo

Jacob Alabab-Moser / Wisconsin WatchFact Checker

jacobalababmoser@gmail.com

Jacob Alabab-Moser joined as Wisconsin Watch’s fact checker in September 2022, as part of the effort by The Gigafact Project in partnership with different state-level news outlets to combat misinformation in the 2022 midterm elections. Jacob has several years of experience as a fact checker and research assistant at a variety of organizations, including at The Gigafact Project. He holds a BA from Brown University and is pursuing a MSc from the London School of Economics and Political Science.