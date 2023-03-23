Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

Nearly two-thirds of Wisconsinites —63% — say they would favor increasing state support for public schools over increasing state support for students to attend private schools, according to a November 2022 Marquette Law School poll. Among registered voters, Democrats were more likely to express this preference: 90% compared to 40% of Republicans.

The same poll found Republicans and Democrats also split sharply on whether increasing public school spending is more important than reducing property taxes. The poll found just 20% of GOP voters favored spending more on public schools versus lowering taxes compared to 80% of Democrats.

According to a September 2022 Spectrum News/Siena College poll, 68% of likely voters in Wisconsin said they would be willing to pay more in state and local taxes to boost teacher pay — including 90% of Democrats and 50% of Republicans.

Wisconsin public schools receive state and federal income taxes, property taxes and other local revenue.

