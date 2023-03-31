Reading Time: < 1 minute

No.

Milwaukee County Court Commissioner Cedric Cornwall on Nov. 5, 2021 approved Darrell Brooks’ release from jail on $1,000 bail.

The Milwaukee man was in custody, charged with felony recklessly endangering safety in a domestic violence case.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm later said the $1,000 bail his office recommended was “inappropriately low.”

On Nov. 21, 2021, Brooks drove a Ford Escape through the Christmas Parade in Waukesha. The attack left six people dead and injured more than 60. Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Brooks to life in prison. Dorow ran for the Wisconsin Supreme Court seat but lost in the primary.

Tuesday’s high court race pits Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz against former Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly.

Two referendum questions asking voters whether it should be harder to get out of jail on bail are on the April 4, 2023 election ballot.

