Yes.

At different points in Wisconsin’s history, its territory was considered part of the now-Canadian province of Quebec and the state of Virginia.

Wisconsin’s territory became part of British colonial territory under the First Treaty of Paris in 1763. Later, it became a province of British-controlled Quebec under the 1774 Quebec Act.

In 1783, following the Revolutionary War, British holdings east of the Mississippi, including Wisconsin, were ceded to the United States under the Second Treaty of Paris.

Until U.S. independence, Virginia officials also argued that the colony had claims to Wisconsin’s territory by citing the boundaries of a 1609 charter signed by King James I. These claims ended in 1784 when Virginia ceded its holdings — stretching from present-day Virginia up to Minnesota — to the U.S. government.

