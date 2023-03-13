Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

In 2021, Wisconsin’s Republican-led legislature passed a bill to extend work hours for some teenagers, which was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The bill would have permitted employers to schedule teens younger than 16 to start work at 6 a.m. Employers could schedule teens until 9:30 p.m. if the next day was a school day and 11 p.m. if there was no school.

The bill only applied to businesses not covered by the Fair Labor Standards Act, which are those making more than $500,000 annually. One sponsor said “small mom and pop” businesses would benefit the most.

The Assembly passed the bill on a party-line vote. The Senate passed the bill with an “audible” dissent in the voice vote. In his veto message, Evers said the bill would “create two separate systems of work requirements for employers” and “could result unintended consequences.”

