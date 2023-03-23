Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly advised Republican Party officials on a plan to have a group of Wisconsin Republicans sign paperwork falsely claiming to be electors in the 2020 presidential election.

The plan failed. Wisconsin’s 10 Democratic electors voted for Joe Biden, who defeated Donald Trump in Wisconsin by 20,000-plus votes.

The Electoral College vote officially determines the outcome of presidential elections.

Former Wisconsin Republican Party chairman Andrew Hitt gave sworn testimony in February 2022 to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Hitt testified to having “pretty extensive conversations” about the plan with Kelly, special counsel to the party. Hill also testified that before those December 2020 discussions, Kelly was not “in the loop” about the plan.

Kelly, a former state Supreme Court justice, is running against Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz in the April 4 election.

