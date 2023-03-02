Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

Packers Sanitation Services Inc., headquartered in Kieler, Wisconsin, illegally employed at least 102 children in hazardous jobs, some of whom worked overnight shifts, according to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division.

The investigation found “systemic” child labor violations covering minors between the ages of 13 and 17 in 13 meat processing facilities across eight states. At least three minors suffered injuries as a result of work for PSSI, the labor department said.

PSSI paid $1.5 million in civil penalties — $15,138 for each illegally employed minor — in addition to agreeing to take measures to comply with child labor provisions under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

PSSI said in a statement to CBS that it maintains a company-wide “zero-tolerance” policy for employing minors and that none of the minors investigated work at the company today.

