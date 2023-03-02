Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.
Yes.
Packers Sanitation Services Inc., headquartered in Kieler, Wisconsin, illegally employed at least 102 children in hazardous jobs, some of whom worked overnight shifts, according to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division.
The investigation found “systemic” child labor violations covering minors between the ages of 13 and 17 in 13 meat processing facilities across eight states. At least three minors suffered injuries as a result of work for PSSI, the labor department said.
PSSI paid $1.5 million in civil penalties — $15,138 for each illegally employed minor — in addition to agreeing to take measures to comply with child labor provisions under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
PSSI said in a statement to CBS that it maintains a company-wide “zero-tolerance” policy for employing minors and that none of the minors investigated work at the company today.
This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.
Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site.
You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules.
Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”
Jacob Alabab-Moser joined as Wisconsin Watch’s fact checker in September 2022, as part of the effort by The Gigafact Project in partnership with different state-level news outlets to combat misinformation in the 2022 midterm elections. Jacob has several years of experience as a fact checker and research assistant at a variety of organizations, including at The Gigafact Project. He holds a BA from Brown University and is pursuing a MSc from the London School of Economics and Political Science.