Yes.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says: “If you need help marking your ballot on Election Day, you may take anyone you choose with you into the voting booth, except your employer or your labor union representative.”

Voters can get help if they have problems reading or writing, or with the English language, or can’t mark the ballot.

All polling places must also fulfill any requests from voters who want to vote without leaving their vehicle. Voters may also request additional accommodations from their local municipal clerk, the commission says.

Disabled voters who cast absentee ballots can get help filling out, and mailing or returning, their ballots.

The Associated Press reported in the days leading up to the April 4 election that some local election officials were incorrectly telling disabled voters they couldn’t have another person return their absentee ballot for them.

