Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “Stats of the States” reports, the homicide and suicide rates in Wisconsin are lower than the national averages.

In 2020, Wisconsin had an age-adjusted rate of 6.1 homicides and 14.5 suicides per 100,000 people in the state’s population. The national averages are 7.4 homicides and 16.1 suicides per 100,000.

The rates are adjusted for age and population sizes but don’t account for other variations that may influence levels of morality. States with small numbers of deaths have less reliable rankings due to instability in death rates.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that the suicide rate among Wisconsin residents increased by 32% from 2000 to 2020. The FBI’s Uniform Crime Report shows Wisconsin’s homicide rate increased by 123.2% between 2011 and 2021—the third largest increase in the U.S. among the 44 states that also experienced upticks.

Despite the increases, Wisconsin still ranks slightly below the national average in suicide and homicide rates.

This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources

Centers for Disease Control: Homicide Mortality by State

Centers for Disease Control: Suicide Mortality by State

DocHub: Suicide and homicide rates calculated

Wisconsin Department Of Health Services: Suicide in Wisconsin: Impact Response Report

Federal Bureau of Investigation: Crime Data Explorer Expanded Homicide Data

Center Square: Wisconsin Homicides Up Over Last Decade

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org Are Wisconsin’s homicide and suicide rates lower than the national averages? <h1>Are Wisconsin’s homicide and suicide rates lower than the national averages?</h1> <p class="byline">by Erin Gretzinger / Wisconsin Watch, Wisconsin Watch <br />March 2, 2023</p> <br /> <h2>Yes. </h2> <p>According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "Stats of the States" reports, the homicide and suicide rates in Wisconsin are lower than the national averages. </p> <p>In 2020, Wisconsin had an age-adjusted rate of 6.1 homicides and 14.5 suicides per 100,000 people in the state's population. The national averages are 7.4 homicides and 16.1 suicides per 100,000. </p> <p>The rates are adjusted for age and population sizes but don't account for other variations that may influence levels of morality. States with small numbers of deaths have less reliable rankings due to instability in death rates.</p> <p>The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that the suicide rate among Wisconsin residents increased by 32% from 2000 to 2020. The FBI's Uniform Crime Report shows Wisconsin's homicide rate increased by 123.2% between 2011 and 2021—the third largest increase in the U.S. among the 44 states that also experienced upticks. </p> <p>Despite the increases, Wisconsin still ranks slightly below the national average in suicide and homicide rates.</p> <p><em>This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as <a href="https://twitter.com/_fat_ugly_rat_/status/1630124981538488320" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">this one</a>.</em></p> <p><strong>Sources</strong></p> <p>Centers for Disease Control: <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/pressroom/sosmap/homicide_mortality/homicide.htm" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Homicide Mortality by State</a></p> <p>Centers for Disease Control: <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/pressroom/sosmap/suicide-mortality/suicide.htm" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Suicide Mortality by State</a></p> <p>DocHub: <a href="https://dochub.com/deejhall/ALzmZB7wM1GJag7wX8J560/suicide-and-homicide-rates-sheet1-pdf?dt=yh-196bmq5HdLb_sGJFc" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Suicide and homicide rates calculated</a></p> <p>Wisconsin Department Of Health Services: <a href="https://dhs.wisconsin.gov/publications/p02657a-22.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Suicide in Wisconsin: Impact Response Report</a></p> <p>Federal Bureau of Investigation: <a href="https://cde.ucr.cjis.gov/LATEST/webapp/#/pages/explorer/crime/shr" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Crime Data Explorer Expanded Homicide Data</a></p> <p>Center Square: <a href="https://www.thecentersquare.com/wisconsin/wisconsin-homicides-up-over-last-decade/article_0e9f680f-ed26-59d4-8134-1b79a938e36c.html" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Wisconsin Homicides Up Over Last Decade</a></p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/03/are-wisconsins-homicide-and-suicide-rates-lower-than-the-national-averages/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">Wisconsin Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1277197&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p>