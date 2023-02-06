Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.
No.
The federal government did adopt a new rule reclassifying guns with “stabilizing devices” as rifles. However, it is hyperbole to say the rule, which is being challenged in court by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, would potentially criminalize Americans overnight.
If the rule is upheld, weapons with attachments that enable firing from the shoulder must be registered by May 31, 2023. Registration is free during the 120-day period and costs $200 after that.
Enforcement would begin after the 120 days for unregistered existing weapons with a stabilizing brace, with violations punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment and $10,000 in fines.
Estimates vary for how many Americans own guns with these stabilizing devices. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms estimates about three million have been sold since 2013. The Congressional Research Service estimates there are between 10 and 40 million in circulation.

