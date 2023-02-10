Of note: This week we highlight two Wisconsin Watch stories. The first, reported by Wisconsin Watch’s Phoebe Petrovic and Maya Hilty of the Sheboygan Press, reveals a sexual harassment scandal in the Sheboygan Police Department involving male and female officers who took and shared nude and semi-nude photos of co-workers without their knowledge or consent — behavior that may violate state law. The second story, reported by Wisconsin Watch Statehouse Bureau Chief Matthew DeFour, delves into the long-simmering feud between the state department that licenses occupations and Republicans who run the Legislature. While license applicants face lengthy waits for approval, lawmakers for years have withheld funding that Department of Safety and Professional Services officials say they need to adequately staff the agency.
Widespread sexual harassment draws discipline, resignations in Wisconsin police department
Wisconsin Watch — February 6, 2023
In the spring and summer of 2021, the results of three, months-long internal investigations came to Sheboygan Police Chief Christopher Domagalski’s desk. Supervisors found that, amidst a raft of sexual misconduct by both men and women in the department, four male officers had sexually harassed female colleagues.
After rejecting staffing requests, Wisconsin Republicans approve DSPS audit
Wisconsin Watch — February 7, 2023
The state Department of Safety and Professional Services amassed a $47 million surplus — and agency call center service plummeted — while the Legislature rebuffed Gov. Tony Evers’ asks for more help. Now, Republicans have ordered an audit of the agency as licensees complain long waits have taken a toll on their careers — and lives.
From ‘serious’ to ‘dire:’ DAs offices across Wisconsin and the country are struggling to hire prosecutors
WPR — February 8, 2023
Kurt Klomberg had been Dodge County’s top prosecutor for more than a decade, a job he describes as a calling. But this winter Klomberg was facing a crisis. The number of assistant district attorneys staffing the office was set to shrink from four to zero, because of planned retirements, a resignation and an extended leave.
Latest on Lac du Flambeau land dispute and road closures: State lawmakers call on Gov. Evers to step in as some non-Native landowners organize
Green Bay Press-Gazette — February 6, 2023
Two state lawmakers are calling for a peaceful resolution at the Lac du Flambeau reservation in northern Wisconsin, where tribal officials have blocked roads during a land dispute with private property owners.
Trump campaign staff on 2020 election lies: ‘Fan the flame’
Associated Press — February 6, 2023
A newly released audio recording offers a behind-the-scenes look at how former President Donald Trump’s Wisconsin campaign team had been outflanked by Democrats in the 2020 presidential election. But even as they acknowledged defeat, they pivoted to allegations of widespread fraud that were ultimately debunked.
