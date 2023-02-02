Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

In the wake of COVID-19, mental health providers have said the demand for mental health services exceeds the supply of professionals in Wisconsin. The shortage has increased wait times for patients and left general practice doctors to fill in the coverage gaps.

This trend predates the pandemic. According to data from 2019, 52 of the state’s 72 counties were designated as Health Professional Shortage Areas, or HPSAs, for mental health. To meet the federal HPSA requirements, an area’s population must have a psychiatrist-individual ratio of 20,000: 1 or higher and lack access to professionals in neighboring areas.

In 2019, Wisconsin’s average patient-to-psychiatrist ratio was 490:1, while the nation’s top state ratio was 290:1.

As a result of the pandemic, the Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health predicts there will be a sharp increase in the number of providers needed in coming years.

This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: COVID-19 has only worsened a mental health crisis. A Carroll University program wants to put people to work to help.

Wisconsin Department Of Health Services: Number of Psychiatrist FTEs Needed to Remove Shortages for the Resident Population

Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health: Fact Sheet Addressing Shortages in the Mental Health Workforce

