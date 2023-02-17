Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin has experienced five cases of toxic shock syndrome since July 2022 — the largest amount of cases reported in over a decade.

Toxic shock syndrome, or TSS, is a rare, serious illness resulting from certain types of bacterial infections. It can affect any individual and be caused by the use of tampons, surgery and skin wounds.

Four of Wisconsin’s cases were linked to super-absorbent tampon usage in teenage females. In an average year, Wisconsin records one or zero TSS cases. There have been no reported deaths.

Symptoms include sudden fever, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, muscle aches, low blood pressure and shock with multi-organ dysfunction.

State Health Officer Paula Tran instructed, “It’s important for those who use tampons to use the lowest absorbency, change their tampon every 4-6 hours, and avoid using tampons overnight.”

This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources

Wisconsin Department Of Health Services: DHS Monitoring Increase in Toxic Shock Syndrome Cases

Mayo Clinic: Toxic shock syndrome

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org Has there been a spike in toxic shock syndrome cases in Wisconsin? <h1>Has there been a spike in toxic shock syndrome cases in Wisconsin?</h1> <p class="byline">by Erin Gretzinger / Wisconsin Watch, Wisconsin Watch <br />February 17, 2023</p> <br /> <h2>Yes. </h2> <p>According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin has experienced five cases of toxic shock syndrome since July 2022 — the largest amount of cases reported in over a decade. </p> <p>Toxic shock syndrome, or TSS, is a rare, serious illness resulting from certain types of bacterial infections. It can affect any individual and be caused by the use of tampons, surgery and skin wounds. </p> <p>Four of Wisconsin's cases were linked to super-absorbent tampon usage in teenage females. In an average year, Wisconsin records one or zero TSS cases. There have been no reported deaths. </p> <p>Symptoms include sudden fever, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, muscle aches, low blood pressure and shock with multi-organ dysfunction. </p> <p>State Health Officer Paula Tran instructed, "It's important for those who use tampons to use the lowest absorbency, change their tampon every 4-6 hours, and avoid using tampons overnight."</p> <p><em>This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as <a href="https://twitter.com/realTuckFrumper/status/1623820299987988480" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">this one</a>.</em></p> <p><strong>Sources</strong></p> <p>Wisconsin Department Of Health Services: <a href="https://dhs.wisconsin.gov/news/releases/020723.htm#:~:text=Since%20July%202022%2C%20the%20Wisconsin,bacteria%20that%20can%20produce%20toxins." target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">DHS Monitoring Increase in Toxic Shock Syndrome Cases</a></p> <p>Mayo Clinic: <a href="https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/toxic-shock-syndrome/symptoms-causes/syc-20355384" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Toxic shock syndrome</a></p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/02/has-there-been-a-spike-in-toxic-shock-syndrome-cases-in-wisconsin/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">Wisconsin Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1276845&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p>