No.
California produces the most milk in the U.S., according to 2021 data from the Department of Agriculture.
California produced 41 million pounds of milk in 2021, accounting for 18.5% of the nation’s total milk production.
Wisconsin ranked the second highest in milk production, producing 31 million pounds of milk in 2021, representing about 14% of the country’s total production.
The next top three producers of milk are Idaho, Texas and New York. Together, the five states account for more than 50% of the country’s annual milk supply.
Wisconsin may not be America’s Dairyland when it comes to milk production, but it is #1 in one milk-related category: cheese. Wisconsin produces 25% of the nation’s cheese, more than any other state.
Erin Gretzinger joined Wisconsin Watch as a reporting intern in May 2022. She is a journalism and French major at UW-Madison and will graduate in spring 2023. Erin previously worked for the Wisconsin State Journal as a reporting intern and served as the 2021-22 editor-in-chief at The Badger Herald. She is a recipient of the Jon Wolman Scholarship, the Sigrid Schultz Scholarship and the Joseph Sicherman Award Fund for her academic and reporting work.