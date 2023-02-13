Reading Time: < 1 minute

No.

California produces the most milk in the U.S., according to 2021 data from the Department of Agriculture.

California produced 41 million pounds of milk in 2021, accounting for 18.5% of the nation’s total milk production.

Wisconsin ranked the second highest in milk production, producing 31 million pounds of milk in 2021, representing about 14% of the country’s total production.

The next top three producers of milk are Idaho, Texas and New York. Together, the five states account for more than 50% of the country’s annual milk supply.

Wisconsin may not be America’s Dairyland when it comes to milk production, but it is #1 in one milk-related category: cheese. Wisconsin produces 25% of the nation’s cheese, more than any other state.

