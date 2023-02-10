Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, a Republican who represents Milwaukee suburbs including Waukesha, West Bend and Brookfield, objected to certifying the 2020 election results in two states.

Joined by Republican Rep. Tom Tiffany, who represents a majority of northern Wisconsin, the two representatives objected to certifying vote counts for Arizona and Pennsylvania.

To be considered, objections need support from at least one representative and one senator. From there, the House and Senate must vote on the objection.

The objections on the Arizona and Pennsylvania elections — voted on just hours after pro-Trump protesters overran the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021— ultimately were unsuccessful. Still, 147 Republicans voted to decertify the result of one or both state’s elections. The rest of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation, Republican and Democrat, voted against decertification.

Vice President Mike Pence declared Joe Biden the official winner of the 2020 election on Jan. 7, 2021.

