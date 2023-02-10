Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.
No.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway sponsored a proposal for a transit-oriented development overlay district, but withdrew it after local historic districts were added to the plan.
Transit-oriented development, also known as TOD, aims to create higher-density housing and pedestrian-oriented development centered around transit systems. The city began formally collecting public feedback on a possible TOD overlay zoning district in May 2022.
Rhodes-Conway supported the overlay until it added three of Madison’s historic districts, which have specific standards designed to preserve their character. The City Council passed the proposal including the historic districts. Rhodes-Conway said she still supports the overlay, noting it is in the city’s “best interest.”
She told the Cap Times she withdrew her sponsorship because, “I don’t want to do anything that jeopardizes us … getting that good policy passed.”
This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.
Erin Gretzinger joined Wisconsin Watch as a reporting intern in May 2022. She is a journalism and French major at UW-Madison and will graduate in spring 2023. Erin previously worked for the Wisconsin State Journal as a reporting intern and served as the 2021-22 editor-in-chief at The Badger Herald. She is a recipient of the Jon Wolman Scholarship, the Sigrid Schultz Scholarship and the Joseph Sicherman Award Fund for her academic and reporting work.