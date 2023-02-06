Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

The 2017-19 biennial budget was the largest dollar and percent increase in per-pupil funding in state history, according to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. 

This is largely due to a significant increase of funding in the per-pupil categorical aid program. The specific aid payment increased from $250 per pupil in fiscal year 2017 to $654 per pupil by fiscal year 2019 — totaling to an increase of $505 million in the biennial budget. 

The 2005-07 biennial budget contained the greatest dollar and percent increases in terms of overall state funding for K-12 education. Within that budget, fiscal year 2006 represents the largest total increase in dollars and percent increase of $301.6 million and 6.2%, respectively. 

Sources

Wisconsin Department Of Public Instruction: Per-Pupil Aid

DocumentCloud: K-12 Biennial Budgets

DocumentCloud: DPI statement about K-12 funding

