Yes.

A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Feb. 2, 2023 that a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kyle Rittenhouse and Kenosha police and sheriff’s officials can proceed.

Rittenhouse fatally shot two men and wounded another amid protests against police violence in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020.

Rittenhouse said he acted in self-defense, and was acquitted of all charges.

The federal judge held that the death of Anthony Huber, one of the men killed by Rittenhouse, “could plausibly be regarded as having been proximately caused by the actions of the government defendants.” 

The lawsuit, filed by Huber’s father, alleges that officers “deputized” Rittenhouse and other armed people, and “conspired with them (…) to mete out justice as they saw fit.”

Rittenhouse’s lawyers argued for the lawsuit to be dismissed, saying it “fails to plausibly allege” there was an agreement between Rittenhouse and officers.

