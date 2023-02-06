Reading Time: 2 minutes

Wisconsin Watch, the award-winning newsroom of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, is seeking applicants for a full-time investigative reporting internship for 12 weeks between June 1 and Aug. 31, 2023.

The reporting intern/s will produce investigative stories and may also use additional skills such as photography and data analysis and visualization. This internship may be extended for a full year based on interest and performance.

Eligibility is limited to undergraduate and graduate students who are enrolled at the time of application in the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication, where the independent nonpartisan and nonprofit Wisconsin Watch has offices. Those planning to graduate in May 2023 or over the summer are eligible to apply.

Pay for the internship is $13 an hour. There are no paid holidays or vacation for the position, but scheduling is flexible, allowing for unpaid time off for trips or vacation.

*** The application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2023 ***

Interns can work remotely or in the newsroom on the fifth floor of Vilas Hall, although many Wisconsin Watch staffers are working at least partly from home. Some travel around Wisconsin may be required. A laptop is required.

Reporting interns receive intensive training and experience in interviewing, researching and writing. They work with Wisconsin Watch’s staff and media partners to produce high-impact investigative journalism on government integrity and quality of life issues. In-depth, investigative and computer-assisted reporting skills are preferred. Web, audio, video, photography and additional language skills are desirable.

To apply for a reporting internship, applicants must submit the following in electronic form using this link:

Resume including work and journalistic experience

Three references including contact information.

Links to up to four examples of published or broadcast work.

Describe a story you would be interested in pursuing at Wisconsin Watch.

Questions about the news internship may be directed to Managing Editor Dee J. Hall at dhall@wisconsinwatch.org.