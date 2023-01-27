Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate recently proposed a flat tax that would reap annual savings for millionaires in excess of $100,000.

The proposal would gradually reduce income tax rates until 2026, when a single rate of 3.25% would apply. Wisconsin currently has four brackets: 3.54%, 4.65%, 5.3% and 7.65%.

The Legislative Fiscal Bureau said those making $1 million or more would save an average of $112,167 in 2026. The median tax filer making between $60,000 and $70,000 would get an average tax decrease of $690.

Under the plan, Wisconsin’s income tax revenue would drop by $2 billion in the 2023-24 tax year and $5 billion annually by 2026-27, the LFB said.

Gov. Tony Evers, who supports a progressive tax system, has vowed to veto the proposal.

Fourteen states have or are implementing a flat tax, the Tax Foundation reported in November.

In more than a century of state income taxes, only four states have ever transitioned from a graduated-rate income tax to a flat tax. Another four adopted legislation doing so in 2022, and a planned transition in a fifth state is now going forward under a recent court decision.

Sources

PBS Wisconsin: LeMahieu proposes flat income tax rate for Wisconsin by 2026

State of Wisconsin | Department of Revenue: Tax Rates

Legislative Fiscal Bureau: Individual Income Tax Four-Year Phase-In of 3.25% Tax Rate

AP News: Wisconsin Gov. Evers opposes GOP flat income tax cut plan

Tax Foundation: States Inaugurate a Flat Tax Revolution

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org Would a proposed flat tax give Wisconsin taxpayers earning more than $1 million a year a $100,000 tax cut? <h1>Would a proposed flat tax give Wisconsin taxpayers earning more than $1 million a year a $100,000 tax cut?</h1> <p class="byline">by Tom Kertscher / Wisconsin Watch, Wisconsin Watch <br />January 27, 2023</p> <br /> <h3>Yes.</h3> <p>The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate recently proposed a flat tax that would reap annual savings for millionaires in excess of $100,000.</p> <p>The proposal would gradually reduce income tax rates until 2026, when a single rate of 3.25% would apply. Wisconsin currently has four brackets: 3.54%, 4.65%, 5.3% and 7.65%.</p> <p>The Legislative Fiscal Bureau said those making $1 million or more would save an average of $112,167 in 2026. The median tax filer making between $60,000 and $70,000 would get an average tax decrease of $690.</p> <p>Under the plan, Wisconsin's income tax revenue would drop by $2 billion in the 2023-24 tax year and $5 billion annually by 2026-27, the LFB said.</p> <p>Gov. Tony Evers, who supports a progressive tax system, has vowed to veto the proposal.</p> <p>Fourteen states have or are implementing a flat tax, the Tax Foundation reported in November.</p> <figure class="wp-block-image"><img src="https://repustar-app-images.s3-us-east-2.amazonaws.com/review-content-images/3181_1674594687118_comp.png" alt="" /><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">In more than a century of state income taxes, only four states have ever transitioned from a graduated-rate income tax to a flat tax. Another four adopted legislation doing so in 2022, and a planned transition in a fifth state is now going forward under a recent court decision.</figcaption></figure> <p><strong>Sources</strong></p> <p>PBS Wisconsin: <a href="https://pbswisconsin.org/news-item/lemahieu-proposes-flat-income-tax-rate-for-wisconsin-by-2026/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">LeMahieu proposes flat income tax rate for Wisconsin by 2026</a></p> <p>State of Wisconsin | Department of Revenue: <a href="https://www.revenue.wi.gov/Pages/FAQS/pcs-taxrates.aspx#tx1a" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Tax Rates</a></p> <p>Legislative Fiscal Bureau: <a href="https://acrobat.adobe.com/link/review?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:184fe5e5-e47b-32ce-99d5-fd83577adcd8" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Individual Income Tax Four-Year Phase-In of 3.25% Tax Rate</a></p> <p>AP News: <a href="https://apnews.com/article/wisconsin-taxes-tony-evers-987e066436daa67a01e67589e1587b32" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Wisconsin Gov. Evers opposes GOP flat income tax cut plan</a></p> <p>Tax Foundation: <a href="https://taxfoundation.org/flat-tax-state-income-tax-reform/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">States Inaugurate a Flat Tax Revolution</a></p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/01/would-a-proposed-flat-tax-give-wisconsin-taxpayers-earning-more-than-1-million-a-year-a-100000-tax-cut/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">Wisconsin Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1276202&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p>