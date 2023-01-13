Reading Time: 3 minutes

Of note: This week we highlight a story by Wisconsin Watch’s Erin Gretzinger exploring gaps in state law when it comes to property owners’ responsibility to clean up contamination. Gretzinger tells the story of Zach Skrede, who bought a home and 20 acres of land in Adams County that he did not know was contaminated with asbestos-laden roofing material. Skrede fought for two years with state regulators and a roofing company, which finally agreed to clean up the contamination. But some owners in Wisconsin are not so lucky. They can be held liable to pollution they don’t even know about.

Shannon Mingalone, left, and Eve Mingalone are seen in their hoop house at their business Ramshackle Farm in Harvard, Illinois, on Oct. 19, 2022. The couple started their small growing operation in 2021, after moving to the area from Colorado. They grow lettuce and Asian greens over the winter using hydroponic farming techniques. They also have 50 raised beds outside, and a hoop house for growing vegetables indoors during the winter. Shannon said she found the local queer community surprisingly amazing. The farm is named after one of Shannon’s favorite bands, Ramshackle Glory. The couple has two children, Adelaide, 5, and Klein, 3. (Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch)

Wisconsin Watch — January 9, 2023

From manure-tainted groundwater to PFAS in drinking water, individual property owners can be left on their own to mitigate environmental hazards without enough state funding to cover cleanups. Under Wisconsin law, property owners are sometimes even forced to clean up previous contamination.

ProPublica/NBC News — January 11, 2023

The remains of more than 110,000 Native American, Native Hawaiian and Alaska Natives’ ancestors are still held by museums, universities and federal agencies, including some in Wisconsin. A 1990 federal law called for remains to be returned to descendants or tribal nations.

Why haven’t these been?

A handful of road salt is shown Dec. 13, 2022 on Jones Island in Milwaukee. Increased salinity can affect water quality and can harm nearby ecosystems. (Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — January 12, 2023

The use of road salt during winter is nothing new for people across the Midwest, particularly in its upper stretches where the presence of snow and ice can linger from December into April. But there’s growing awareness of the harm it can cause to freshwater resources — wreaking havoc on aquatic life, disrupting ecosystems and making its way into groundwater and corroding pipes.



State Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, attends Gov. Tony Evers’ first State of the State address in Madison, Wis., at the State Capitol on Jan. 22, 2019. August, the Assembly’s majority leader, is pushing for a constitutional amendment that would weaken the governor’s power by requiring the Legislature to sign off on spending any federal money. (Emily Hamer / Wisconsin Watch)

Associated Press — January 9, 2023

Republican lawmakers are moving quickly in the opening days of the legislative session to work around Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who vetoed a record number of bills from the GOP-controlled Legislature in his first term. Four constitutional amendments primarily supported by Republicans could be put before voters as soon as April.



