Queering the family farm: Despite obstacles, LGBTQ farmers find fertile ground in Midwest
Wisconsin Watch — December 26, 2022
Shannon and Eve Mingalone avow that their farmers market booth is “very gay.” They hang strings of pride flags and sell rainbow stickers to help pay for gender-affirming care, like hormone replacement therapy, for Eve. Sometimes, when parents and their teenagers pass the booth, the adults glance, then speed ahead. The kids pause for a second look. Shannon, 34, hopes it means something for them to see LGBTQ professionals out and succeeding.
‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system
Wisconsin Watch — January 5, 2023
When Chrissy Barnard faced a mental health crisis and most needed care, law enforcement handcuffed her, placed her in the back of a patrol car and drove her five hours to Wisconsin’s only state-run mental health facility for the general public. Said Barnard: “The whole system needs to change, because it’s so traumatizing. You’re treated like a criminal from the get-go.”
Wisconsin’s population is trending older. Where will non-drivers find transportation?
Wisconsin Watch/WPR — January 5, 2023
Public transit systems and nonprofits face challenges in making transportation accessible to aging Wisconsinites and people with disabilities. “A lot of the elderly in the area — nowadays their kids move away and they don’t have someone to get them to where they need to go,” says Steven Maricque, a driver for Curative Connections, a nonprofit that serves the Green Bay area.
More than 770,000 Wisconsin drivers have OWI conviction as drunken driving crashes rise
WPR — September 13, 2022
A culture of drinking in Wisconsin — a state flush with bars, liquor stores, beer gardens and tailgate parties — has always made the challenge of curbing intoxicated driving an uphill climb. But the upward trend in crashes, injuries and deaths is forcing safety advocates to double down on their efforts in an attempt to shift the course of the numbers.
Farmers endured a rough year, but fertilizer companies cashed in
Investigate Midwest — December 28, 2022
Some farmers could not afford the rising costs of fertilizer, but the commodity’s prices have massively boosted company profits in 2022. One major player saw net earnings over the first nine months of 2022 jump more than 1,000% compared to a year earlier.
‘This accident could have been avoided’: Years later, federal agency releases findings on Superior refinery explosion
WPR — January 4, 2023
After more than four years, a federal agency found a Superior refinery’s lack of safeguards during a maintenance shutdown led to a 2018 explosion that injured three dozen workers and caused thousands of residents to temporarily evacuate.