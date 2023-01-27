Reading Time: 3 minutes

Of note: This week we showcase a story by Wisconsin Watch’s Mario Koran about the efforts of parents in Kiel, Wisconsin to take back their local school district. Kiel has been roiled in a culture war over the district’s investigation of bullying of a Black high school student and a transgender middle school student. The district’s steps to make the schools more welcoming created a backlash. Now, some parents are fighting back.

Kiel High School in Kiel, Wisconsin is shown on June 2, 2022. It was among several named targets of bomb threats in Kiel in spring 2022. The final bomb threat came with an ultimatum: Drop an investigation into the alleged bullying of a transgender student or much of Kiel would face violence. The school board abruptly closed the investigation. (Lianne Milton for Wisconsin Watch)

Wisconsin Watch — January 24, 2023

Rebuking far-right officials who last year gained control of their school board, concerned residents of Kiel, Wisconsin, this month clawed back political power by blocking the ouster of a popular superintendent. Two members subsequently resigned from the Kiel Area School District board, returning the usually seven-member body to a moderate majority — at least temporarily.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — January 17, 2023

Roughly 67,000 Milwaukee County residents could soon receive a letter in the mail informing them all their crippling medical debts have been wiped away. A new partnership between Milwaukee County and New York-based national nonprofit RIP Medical Debt could cover the costs of $153 million in medical debt, if county officials approve designating $1.6 million in federal ARPA funds.

From left: Tom Iglinski, Jericho Gomez and Ryan DeBelak are part of a four-person crew working to replace a lead water service pipeline in Milwaukee on June 29, 2021. (Isaac Wasserman / Wisconsin Watch)

WPR — January 24, 2023

Beginning in 2017, the city of Milwaukee started the tall task of replacing its 73,000 lead water service lines. Six years later, there’s around 67,000 of the water lines still in use in the state’s largest city.

In this 2020 photo, Francesca Frisque, food pantry manager for the Goodman Community Center on Madison’s east side, gets items ready to distribute. (Amber Arnold / Wisconsin State Journal)

The Capital Times — January 24, 2023

Wisconsinites who get help paying for groceries through the state’s FoodShare program will soon see a drop in their monthly benefits as the federal government ends the extra assistance it offered for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — January 25, 2023

More than 2,000 people in Milwaukee are waiting for the Social Security Administration’s approval to receive disability benefits, according to the latest data available from the agency. The average wait time is 368 days, leaving many people struggling without adequate housing or money to pay for their basic needs for more than a year.

