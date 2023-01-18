Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.
As of January 2023, an ordinance banning licensed mental health practitioners from using conversion therapy on minors was in effect in 14 Wisconsin cities: Appleton, Cudahy, Eau Claire, Glendale, Kenosha, La Crosse, Madison, Milwaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Shorewood, Sun Prairie, Superior and West Allis.
Conversion therapy refers to any practice attempting to alter an individual’s sexual orientation or gender. These city-level bans amount to protections for 24% of the population from conversion therapy, according to the Movement Advancement Project, a nonpartisan think tank.
While Wisconsin has no statewide ban on conversion therapy, Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order banning federal and state funding of the practice in 2021. A state licensing board under the Evers administration also adopted licensing rules to ban conversion therapy in 2020, but Republican lawmakers voted in 2021 and in early 2023 to block the ban.
