Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

As of January 2023, an ordinance banning licensed mental health practitioners from using conversion therapy on minors was in effect in 14 Wisconsin cities: Appleton, Cudahy, Eau Claire, Glendale, Kenosha, La Crosse, Madison, Milwaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Shorewood, Sun Prairie, Superior and West Allis.

Conversion therapy refers to any practice attempting to alter an individual’s sexual orientation or gender. These city-level bans amount to protections for 24% of the population from conversion therapy, according to the Movement Advancement Project, a nonpartisan think tank.

While Wisconsin has no statewide ban on conversion therapy, Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order banning federal and state funding of the practice in 2021. A state licensing board under the Evers administration also adopted licensing rules to ban conversion therapy in 2020, but Republican lawmakers voted in 2021 and in early 2023 to block the ban.

This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources

Movement Advancement Project: Wisconsin’s equality profile

Governor Tony Evers: Executive order #122

Wisconsin Public Radio: Wisconsin committee once again blocks ban on LGBTQ+ conversion therapy

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org Have 14 cities in Wisconsin banned conversion therapy? <h1>Have 14 cities in Wisconsin banned conversion therapy?</h1> <p class="byline">by Jacob Alabab-Moser / Wisconsin Watch, Wisconsin Watch <br />January 18, 2023</p> <p>As of January 2023, an ordinance banning licensed mental health practitioners from using conversion therapy on minors was in effect in 14 Wisconsin cities: Appleton, Cudahy, Eau Claire, Glendale, Kenosha, La Crosse, Madison, Milwaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Shorewood, Sun Prairie, Superior and West Allis. </p> <p>Conversion therapy refers to any practice attempting to alter an individual's sexual orientation or gender. These city-level bans amount to protections for 24% of the population from conversion therapy, according to the Movement Advancement Project, a nonpartisan think tank.</p> <p>While Wisconsin has no statewide ban on conversion therapy, Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order banning federal and state funding of the practice in 2021. A state licensing board under the Evers administration also adopted licensing rules to ban conversion therapy in 2020, but Republican lawmakers voted in 2021 and in early 2023 to block the ban. </p> <p><em>This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as <a href="https://twitter.com/ACLUofWisconsin/status/1613966577375772738?s=20&t=IckdkUfnT3FQ_LZ40-RVQg" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">this one.</a></em></p> <p><strong>Sources</strong></p> <p>Movement Advancement Project: <a href="https://www.lgbtmap.org/equality-maps/profile_state/WI" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Wisconsin's equality profile</a></p> <p>Governor Tony Evers: <a href="https://evers.wi.gov/Documents/EO/EO122-Conversion%20Therapy.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Executive order #122</a></p> <p>Wisconsin Public Radio: <a href="https://www.wpr.org/wisconsin-blocks-ban-lgbtq-conversion-therapy" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Wisconsin committee once again blocks ban on LGBTQ+ conversion therapy</a></p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/01/have-14-cities-in-wisconsin-banned-conversion-therapy/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">Wisconsin Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1275933&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p>