Yes.

In response to a question about being called progressive, Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz replied:

“In regard to the progressive label, I embrace that, when it comes to issues such as gerrymandering, when we talk about the maps, when we talk about marriage equality, when we talk about women’s rights and women’s rights to choose.”

When asked about identifying as a progressive in a nonpartisan race, Protasiewicz alleged, “I am dealing with a race with extreme right-wing activists” and that, in light of this, “a person has to be who they are.” She maintained that she is nonetheless “fair and impartial.”

Protasiewicz is one of four candidates seeking the seat, which will decide the court’s partisan balance. The two candidates who receive the most votes in the Feb. 21 primary will compete in the spring election on April 4.

