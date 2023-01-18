Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.
Yes.
In response to a question about being called progressive, Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz replied:
“In regard to the progressive label, I embrace that, when it comes to issues such as gerrymandering, when we talk about the maps, when we talk about marriage equality, when we talk about women’s rights and women’s rights to choose.”
When asked about identifying as a progressive in a nonpartisan race, Protasiewicz alleged, “I am dealing with a race with extreme right-wing activists” and that, in light of this, “a person has to be who they are.” She maintained that she is nonetheless “fair and impartial.”
Protasiewicz is one of four candidates seeking the seat, which will decide the court’s partisan balance. The two candidates who receive the most votes in the Feb. 21 primary will compete in the spring election on April 4.
This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.
Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site.
You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules.
Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”
Tom Kertscher joined as a Wisconsin Watch fact checker in January 2023 and contributes to our collaboration with the The Gigafact Project to fight misinformation online. Kertscher is a former longtime newspaper reporter, including at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, who has worked as a self-employed journalist since 2019. His gigs include contributing writer for PolitiFact and sports freelancer for The Associated Press.