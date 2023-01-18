Reading Time: < 1 minute

No.

While former Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin called for an amendment banning same-sex marriage on multiple occasions in 2015, he never authored such an amendment. 

In April 2015, Walker told reporters he supported “a constitutional amendment allowing the states to determine what the definition (of marriage) is.” He repeated his support for such an amendment after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to legalize same-sex marriage in June 2015.

Walker’s tone surrounding marriage equality has shifted at various points during his political career. While he was outspoken about his opposition to same-sex marriage in 2005, he became more hesitant to define his stance in 2014 before again vocalizing his opposition with the call for a constitutional amendment in 2015, the same year he launched his short-lived campaign for president.

