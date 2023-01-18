Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.
No.
While former Gov. Scott Walker of Wisconsin called for an amendment banning same-sex marriage on multiple occasions in 2015, he never authored such an amendment.
In April 2015, Walker told reporters he supported “a constitutional amendment allowing the states to determine what the definition (of marriage) is.” He repeated his support for such an amendment after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to legalize same-sex marriage in June 2015.
Walker’s tone surrounding marriage equality has shifted at various points during his political career. While he was outspoken about his opposition to same-sex marriage in 2005, he became more hesitant to define his stance in 2014 before again vocalizing his opposition with the call for a constitutional amendment in 2015, the same year he launched his short-lived campaign for president.
This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.
Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site.
You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules.
Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”
Tom Kertscher joined as a Wisconsin Watch fact checker in January 2023 and contributes to our collaboration with the The Gigafact Project to fight misinformation online. Kertscher is a former longtime newspaper reporter, including at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, who has worked as a self-employed journalist since 2019. His gigs include contributing writer for PolitiFact and sports freelancer for The Associated Press.