Yes.
In 2012, the chief executive of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Reed Hall, wrote a letter requesting a $200 million loan from the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages the Wisconsin Retirement System public employee pension fund. Hall said the funds would be used to promote startup business growth.
The SWIB rejected the request by the WEDC — of which then-Gov. Scott Walker was board chairman — saying it had to ensure any investment “does not have any adverse effect on its management of WRS assets,” according to documents obtained by the Wisconsin Reporter.
After the SWIB rejected the request, which Hall called “a long shot,” Walker signed a 2013 law creating a fund to invest in Wisconsin businesses — $25 million that was allocated in the state budget.
Critics have pointed out multiple instances of companies underperforming after receiving financial incentives from the WEDC.
Jacob Alabab-Moser joined as Wisconsin Watch’s fact checker in September 2022, as part of the effort by The Gigafact Project in partnership with different state-level news outlets to combat misinformation in the 2022 midterm elections. Jacob has several years of experience as a fact checker and research assistant at a variety of organizations, including at The Gigafact Project. He holds a BA from Brown University and is pursuing a MSc from the London School of Economics and Political Science.