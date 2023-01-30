Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

In 2012, the chief executive of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Reed Hall, wrote a letter requesting a $200 million loan from the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages the Wisconsin Retirement System public employee pension fund. Hall said the funds would be used to promote startup business growth.

The SWIB rejected the request by the WEDC — of which then-Gov. Scott Walker was board chairman — saying it had to ensure any investment “does not have any adverse effect on its management of WRS assets,” according to documents obtained by the Wisconsin Reporter.

After the SWIB rejected the request, which Hall called “a long shot,” Walker signed a 2013 law creating a fund to invest in Wisconsin businesses — $25 million that was allocated in the state budget.

Critics have pointed out multiple instances of companies underperforming after receiving financial incentives from the WEDC.

See a full discussion of this at Wisconsin Watch

This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources

Internet Archive: Walker to public pension fund manager: Can you spare $200 million?

Wisconsin Public Radio: WEDC moves on after state pension managers decline to invest

WisBusiness: Walker signs bill creating $25M venture capital fund

Center for Economic and Policy Research: Scott Walker, Foxconn, and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org Did former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker try to use some of the state pension fund to invest in startup businesses? <h1>Did former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker try to use some of the state pension fund to invest in startup businesses?</h1> <p class="byline">by Jacob Alabab-Moser / Wisconsin Watch, Wisconsin Watch <br />January 30, 2023</p> <br /> <h3>Yes.</h3> <p>In 2012, the chief executive of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Reed Hall, wrote a letter requesting a $200 million loan from the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages the Wisconsin Retirement System public employee pension fund. Hall said the funds would be used to promote startup business growth.</p> <p>The SWIB rejected the request by the WEDC — of which then-Gov. Scott Walker was board chairman — saying it had to ensure any investment "does not have any adverse effect on its management of WRS assets," according to documents obtained by the Wisconsin Reporter.</p> <p>After the SWIB rejected the request, which Hall called "a long shot," Walker signed a 2013 law creating a fund to invest in Wisconsin businesses — $25 million that was allocated in the state budget.</p> <p>Critics have pointed out multiple instances of companies underperforming after receiving financial incentives from the WEDC.</p> <p><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2015/09/scott-walkers-untold-story-jobs-lacking-after-big-state-subsidy-of-kohls-stores/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">See a full discussion of this at Wisconsin Watch</a></p> <p>This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as <a href="https://twitter.com/BadgerStew/status/1617947564074209282" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">this one.</a></p> <p><strong>Sources</strong></p> <p>Internet Archive: <a href="https://web.archive.org/web/20170430210505/http://watchdog.org/68041/walker-to-public-pension-fund-manager-can-you-spare-200-million/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Walker to public pension fund manager: Can you spare $200 million?</a></p> <p>Wisconsin Public Radio: <a href="https://www.wpr.org/wedc-moves-after-state-pension-managers-decline-invest" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">WEDC moves on after state pension managers decline to invest</a></p> <p>WisBusiness: <a href="https://www.wisbusiness.com/2013/walker-signs-bill-creating-25m-venture-capital-fund/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Walker signs bill creating $25M venture capital fund</a></p> <p>Center for Economic and Policy Research: <a href="https://cepr.net/scott-walker-foxconn-and-the-wisconsin-economic-development-corporation/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Scott Walker, Foxconn, and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation</a></p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/01/did-former-wisconsin-gov-scott-walker-try-to-use-some-of-the-state-pension-fund-to-invest-in-startup-businesses/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">Wisconsin Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1276268&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p>