Yes.
Act 10 — former Gov. Scott Walker’s 2011 law cutting benefits and curbing collective bargaining for most public employees in Wisconsin — has contributed to the ongoing shortage of teachers in the state, according to multiple analyses.
The combined effect of Act 10’s passage with long-term market trends including declining compensation and the loss of teachers’ autonomy raised the percentage of teachers leaving the profession to 10.5% after the 2010-11 school year, compared to 6.4% pre-Act 10. The bulk of teachers who immediately exited were older and left to claim their retirement benefits, which were set to be cut under Act 10.
However, the long-term effect of Act 10 on the teacher shortage remains unclear. In 2015-16, for example, the pace of teacher attrition dipped below pre-Act 10 levels in Wisconsin.
Teacher shortages are occurring nationwide. One study placed the number of teacher vacancies at over 36,000 nationally and 2,565 in Wisconsin.
Jacob Alabab-Moser joined as Wisconsin Watch’s fact checker in September 2022, as part of the effort by The Gigafact Project in partnership with different state-level news outlets to combat misinformation in the 2022 midterm elections. Jacob has several years of experience as a fact checker and research assistant at a variety of organizations, including at The Gigafact Project. He holds a BA from Brown University and is pursuing a MSc from the London School of Economics and Political Science.