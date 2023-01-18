Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

TikTok, the Chinese-owned video-sharing platform, collects location information on its users, which now total over one billion.

TikTok says it collects the data “based on your device or network information, such as SIM card and IP address.” It also uses GPS data from a user’s device if the user enables Location Services.

The data are at least 1.16 square miles from your actual location, according to TikTok. It says it gathers the data to show users videos that are popular in their area and more relevant ads.

Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers recently banned TikTok on state-issued devices over cybersecurity concerns shared by the FBI and other federal agencies, joining 23 other states.

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Republican representing Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional district, introduced legislation to ban TikTok from the U.S. in December.

