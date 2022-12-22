Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is discouraging travel on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, due to “potential blizzard conditions” including “snow, high winds, reduced visibility and frigid temperatures.”

As of Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings for the southern and western parts of the state. Northern Wisconsin was under a winter weather advisory.

The weather service is forecasting wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour “limiting visibility on the roads even when snow is not falling.” Subzero temperatures could be dangerous for stranded drivers.

Road conditions will vary depending on the location and can be monitored at 511wi.gov, which also has live traffic cameras.

The Wisconsin DOT says those who must travel should fill the gas tank, have a fully charged phone, prepare an emergency kit and tell others about travel plans.

Sources

Wisconsin Department of Transportation Wisconsin Department of Transportation WisDOT urges extreme caution during upcoming winter storm

DocumentCloud Wednesday Winter Storm Warnings

USA Today Christmas travel: The best and worst times to drive to avoid traffic this holiday season