Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues.

No.

Republicans who control Wisconsin’s Legislature have routinely passed funding for the state’s public schools, most recently in the 2021–23 biennial budget.

However, many Republican plans for education funding have been in conflict with Democrats’ goals. For example, in the last budget, Republicans added state aid to fund schools while rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal to increase revenue caps, which would have allowed school districts to raise and spend more money. The final budget passed by GOP lawmakers contained approximately $1 billion less in K–12 education funding than what Evers requested.

Republicans also passed a “universal school choice” bill that would have allowed any family, regardless of income or address, to receive a voucher to attend private school. Evers vetoed it, saying implementing such a policy would cost taxpayers more than $500 million.

