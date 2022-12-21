Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

Official results, certified by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, show Democratic Gov. Tony Evers won about 69.8% of the vote in the city of Wauwatosa, compared to Republican Tim Michels’ 29.5%.

In the 2022 midterm election, Evers won 18,548 of the 26,570 total votes across all Wauwatosa wards. Michels earned 7,838 votes in the city.

In 2018, Evers won Wauwatosa by a smaller margin, taking 57.3% of the votes compared to Republican incumbent Gov. Scott Walker’s 41.1%.

Wauwatosa is in Milwaukee County, where Evers won with 70.9% of the vote, compared to Michels’ 28.1%.

Republicans lost ground and Evers made gains in the Milwaukee suburbs in Ozaukee and Waukesha counties.

Sources

DocumentCloud Wauwatosa Governor Votes 2022

DocumentCloud Wauwatosa Governor Votes 2018

DocumentCloud County by County Report 2022 Governor

New York Times Wisconsin Governor Election Results 2018

New York Times Wisconsin Governor Election Results 2022

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Wisconsin’s unusual split election was driven by some very familiar trends