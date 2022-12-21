Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues.

Yes.

During the winter of 2021-22, there were 91 deaths and at least 2,200 emergency room visits in Wisconsin due to extreme cold, according to a press release from ReadyWisconsin.

Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services reported that Wisconsin averages about 50 cold-related deaths per year. Between 2010 and 2018, Wisconsin recorded 428 cold-related deaths between Oct. 1 and April 30.

In the same nine-year period, there were about 2,500 hospitalizations and about 7,800 emergency room visits due to extreme cold.

Those most at risk for cold-related illnesses include older adults, infants sleeping alone in cold bedrooms and people experiencing homelessness.

Alcohol, drugs and medications that affect how the body regulates temperature are also risk factors.

WDHS recommends staying inside when possible, wearing loose layers, stocking home and vehicle emergency kits, checking on friends and neighbors and knowing the signs of hypothermia.

