Yes.

The Center for Tech and Civic Life announced it is releasing a new round of funding to support the administration of upcoming elections in underfunded county and municipal clerks’ offices.

The Madison City Clerk’s Office is among the first 10 local election offices awarded the grants, which will total $80 million over the next five years and have few spending restrictions. In the past, offices have used the grants to pay for election-related staff, training and equipment.

Since 2020, when the center first dispensed grants ahead of the presidential election, critics have challenged the legality of the organization’s activities. A Wisconsin judge ruled the private grants were legal. Wisconsin Republicans are currently pushing a constitutional amendment that would ban private election funding.

InfluenceWatch describes CTCL as a “center-left election reform advocacy group” funded by “left-of-center funding organizations” including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

