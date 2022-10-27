An absentee ballot envelope for the Nov. 8, 2022 election is seen at the Village of Ephraim administration building in Door County, Wis., on Oct. 25, 2022. There is one line available for the witness to write their address. (Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch)
I just read Scott Bauer’s AP article about the judge’s decision regarding incomplete addresses on absentee ballots. I have been voting absentee for about two years now. The problem with these ballots is they simply do not give you enough room for the witness to record their complete address. It is amazing to me that no one, including the press, takes the time to point this out to the public. For the November 2022 election, I called the clerk’s office for clarification and was told I could use an additional line for the witness address. I’m pretty sure there are a lot of Republicans who would like to toss that ballot. 

Frank Lowry 
Chippewa Falls, WI

