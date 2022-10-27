Reading Time: < 1 minute

I just read Scott Bauer’s AP article about the judge’s decision regarding incomplete addresses on absentee ballots. I have been voting absentee for about two years now. The problem with these ballots is they simply do not give you enough room for the witness to record their complete address. It is amazing to me that no one, including the press, takes the time to point this out to the public. For the November 2022 election, I called the clerk’s office for clarification and was told I could use an additional line for the witness address. I’m pretty sure there are a lot of Republicans who would like to toss that ballot.

Thank you for your time.

Frank Lowry

Chippewa Falls, WI