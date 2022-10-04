Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch checked the candidates on the ballot in the 2022 general election against endorsements from major groups supporting and opposing abortion rights

NARAL Pro-Choice America, a pro-abortion rights group, endorses “reproductive freedom champions.” They do not specify whether they qualify their endorsements if a candidate favors some restrictions.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin, part of the pro-abortion rights group Planned Parenthood, endorses candidates “who support access to family planning services and believe a woman should be able to make her own health care decisions without political interference.” They do not specify whether they qualify their endorsements if a candidate favors some restrictions.

Pro-Life Wisconsin, an anti-abortion group, endorses candidates who support “total protection for all preborn children” and are “100% pro-life.” They support a fetal personhood amendment. They do not support exemptions for rape or incest. They do not support exemptions when an abortion is necessary to save a pregnant person’s life. 

SBA Pro-Life America Candidate Fund, part of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, “finances and endorses pro-life candidates for Congress and high state public office.” 

Wisconsin Right to Life, an anti-abortion group, says it endorses candidates who pledge to “champion pro-life values and stand with Wisconsin Right to Life’s legislative strategy.” They do not support a fetal personhood amendment. They do not support exemptions for rape or incest. They do, however, support exemptions for  abortions when the procedure is necessary to save a pregnant person’s life.

