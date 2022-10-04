Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox and donate to support our fact-checked journalism.

Wisconsin Watch checked the candidates on the ballot in the 2022 general election against endorsements from major groups supporting and opposing abortion rights.

NARAL Pro-Choice America, a pro-abortion rights group, endorses “reproductive freedom champions.” They do not specify whether they qualify their endorsements if a candidate favors some restrictions.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin, part of the pro-abortion rights group Planned Parenthood, endorses candidates “who support access to family planning services and believe a woman should be able to make her own health care decisions without political interference.” They do not specify whether they qualify their endorsements if a candidate favors some restrictions.

Pro-Life Wisconsin, an anti-abortion group, endorses candidates who support “total protection for all preborn children” and are “100% pro-life.” They support a fetal personhood amendment. They do not support exemptions for rape or incest. They do not support exemptions when an abortion is necessary to save a pregnant person’s life.

SBA Pro-Life America Candidate Fund, part of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, “finances and endorses pro-life candidates for Congress and high state public office.”

Wisconsin Right to Life, an anti-abortion group, says it endorses candidates who pledge to “champion pro-life values and stand with Wisconsin Right to Life’s legislative strategy.” They do not support a fetal personhood amendment. They do not support exemptions for rape or incest. They do, however, support exemptions for abortions when the procedure is necessary to save a pregnant person’s life.

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org How Wisconsin’s abortion interest groups decide to endorse candidates <h1>How Wisconsin’s abortion interest groups decide to endorse candidates</h1> <p class="byline">by Phoebe Petrovic / Wisconsin Watch, WisconsinWatch.org <br />October 4, 2022</p> <p><em><strong><a href="https://www.wisconsinwatch.org/">Wisconsin Watch</a></strong> is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our <a href="https://www.wisconsinwatch.org/subscribe">newsletter</a> for more stories straight to your inbox and <a href="http://www.wisconsinwatch.org/donate">donate</a> to support our fact-checked journalism.</em></p> <div class="wp-block-group is-style-border"> <div class="flourish-embed flourish-table" data-src="visualisation/11363978"><a href="https://public.flourish.studio/resources/embed.js">https://public.flourish.studio/resources/embed.js</a></div> </p></div> <p>Wisconsin Watch checked the candidates on the ballot in the 2022 general election against <a href="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/11363978/">endorsements from major groups supporting and opposing abortion rights</a>. </p> <p><a href="https://www.prochoiceamerica.org/elections/endorsements-2/">NARAL Pro-Choice America</a>, a pro-abortion rights group, endorses “reproductive freedom champions.” They do not specify whether they qualify their endorsements if a candidate favors some restrictions.</p> <p><a href="https://www.plannedparenthoodaction.org/planned-parenthood-advocates-wisconsin/elections/endorsed-candidates">Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin</a>, part of the pro-abortion rights group Planned Parenthood, endorses candidates “who support access to family planning services and believe a woman should be able to make her own health care decisions without political interference.” They do not specify whether they qualify their endorsements if a candidate favors some restrictions.</p> <p><a href="https://www.prolifewi.org/fall-2022-general-election-endorsements">Pro-Life Wisconsin</a>, an anti-abortion group, endorses candidates who support “total protection for all preborn children” and are “100% pro-life.” They support a fetal personhood amendment. They do not support exemptions for rape or incest. They do not support exemptions when an abortion is necessary to save a pregnant person’s life. </p> <p><a href="https://sbaprolife.org/candidate-fund">SBA Pro-Life America Candidate Fund</a>, part of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, “finances and endorses pro-life candidates for Congress and high state public office.” </p> <p><a href="https://wisconsinrighttolife.org/endorsed-candidates-2/">Wisconsin Right to Life</a>, an anti-abortion group, says it endorses candidates who pledge to “champion pro-life values and stand with Wisconsin Right to Life’s legislative strategy.” They do not support a fetal personhood amendment. They do not support exemptions for rape or incest. They do, however, support exemptions for abortions when the procedure is necessary to save a pregnant person’s life.</p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2022/10/how-wisconsins-abortion-interest-groups-decide-to-endorse-candidates/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">WisconsinWatch.org</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1271600&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p> Copy to Clipboard