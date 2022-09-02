Child abuse doctor sued; WI’s food deserts; Barnes security costs high; invasives threaten the Mississippi; Supreme Court spouse: Overturn WI election
This week we highlight the latest installment of our Flawed Forensics series. In this story, reporter Hope Karnopp details the mounting legal challenges to diagnoses of child abuse by former University of Wisconsin Dr. Barbara Knox — and questions about her application for a Florida medical license.
Two couples sue former UW child abuse doctor for alleged misdiagnoses
Wisconsin Watch — August 27, 2022
Shortly after former University of Wisconsin Dr. Barbara Knox left Alaska in April, two sets of parents filed a federal lawsuit alleging Knox made “false accusations” of child abuse against them. Wisconsin Watch also found Knox provided answers on her application for a Florida medical license that appear to contradict her work history.
Wisconsin: Land of plenty includes plenty of ‘food deserts’
Wisconsin Watch — September 1, 2022
Data from 2015 show that 10% of Wisconsin, or about 570,000 people, live in areas meeting the standards of a food desert, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Read Wisconsin Watch’s Beyond Hunger series.
Bice: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes had 10 times more hours of security than his predecessor
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — August 30, 2022
In his first three years as the state’s No. 2, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has averaged more than 13½ hours of security protection a day — more than 10 times the number of hours as his predecessor. Barnes staffers say all decisions about his security detail are made by the State Patrol, not the lieutenant governor or his staff.
Millions spent to keep invasive fish out of the Great Lakes, but who is protecting the Mississippi River?
WNIJ-Northern Public Radio — August 30, 2022
Federal and state agencies spend millions of dollars every year to keep destructive invasive carp out of the Great Lakes. Meanwhile, at least 25 destructive species — like water fleas and bloody red shrimp — are inching closer to the Mississippi River Basin.
Ginni Thomas pressed Wisconsin lawmakers to overturn Biden’s 2020 victory
Washington Post — September 1, 2022
Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pressed lawmakers to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory not only in Arizona, as previously reported, but also in a second battleground state, Wisconsin, according to emails obtained under state public-records law.