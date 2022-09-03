Reading Time: 5 minutes

The history of Indigenous peoples in Wisconsin is deep and abundant, yet it’s a history that has long been glossed over without proper attention or, in many cases, unacknowledged completely.

St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church on Madison’s west side is pushing against that narrative of erasure through a voluntary land tax that goes beyond simply acknowledging that the land under the church once belonged to the Ho-Chunk Nation — whose members were forced from the land.

The Rev. Miranda Hasset stands outside St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in Madison, Wis., where she has been rector for 11 years. The church has worked to acknowledge and compensate Native people for the land under the church that was taken from them in the treaty of 1832. Taken Aug. 26, 2022. (Amena Saleh / Wisconsin Watch)

“We started researching to understand how the land that the church stands on came to be the church’s land,” said the Rev. Miranda Hassett, rector of St. Dunstan’s. “We felt like that needed to be accompanied by some restorative actions. Taking some actions to kind of make amends, and move toward restoring wholeness and being better allies, even in small ways.”

She added, “We’re pretty close to a historic Ho-Chunk village, in a part of the southwestern corner of Lake Mendota. That was part of the territory that was ceded in the 1832 Treaty that dislocated and removed the Ho-Chunk, so our initial thought was to make a gift to the Ho-Chunk tribe.”

Hassett contacted the Rev. Kerri Parker, executive director of the Wisconsin Council of Churches (WCC). St. Dunstan’s is a member of the WCC, and Hassett thought the effort could benefit from collaboration. As an organization with 75 years of history that connects 21 different Christian traditions across the state, the WCC is no stranger to facilitating solutions to modern social issues.

“We find that we can do a lot of things more effectively together than we could do alone,” Parker said. “Our core values … that animate our work are courage, justice and holy imagination.”

Beyond working with social issues such as COVID safety, racial justice and refugee aid, the WCC is also committed to acknowledgement, restorative justice and current issues facing Indigenous communities.

“We have taken the time to start building relationships with leaders and educators,” Parker said. “You can say you want to give money, but you’re not really doing the work unless you have that meaning level between people … It’s about understanding why this money is changing hands, and how it all came to be.”

Parker connected Hassett to Bill Quackenbush, the Ho-Chunk’s tribal historic preservation officer. On Quackenbush’s advice, the church decided to pay the voluntary tax to the Wisconsin Inter-Tribal Repatriation Committee.

The Rev. Miranda Hassett presents a $4,000 check in a purple envelope — the color of repentance — to Ho-Chunk Nation Historic Preservation Officer Bill Quackenbush on Aug. 16, 2022. The money went to the Wisconsin Inter-Tribal Repatriation Committee, which works to repatriate artifacts to Indigenous nations and preserve historic sites, such as effigy mounds.. (Frank Vaisvilas / Green Bay Press-Gazette).

“That seemed like the appropriate entity,” Hassett said. “I think Bill was thinking, if this church does it, maybe other entities will follow suit. Rather than parse it out tribe by tribe and try to figure out exactly whose territory everybody’s sitting on, it makes sense for this organization that represents all the Wisconsin tribes to have that role here.”

Hassett said the church’s $4,000 payment is a first for the repatriation committee. Parker hopes it won’t be the last.

“I think about this event, this moment of possibility, as an example of instigating holy imagination in people,” she said. “Look at this thing that this church did. I wonder what we could do?”

‘We all have a creator’

Hassett presented the check to Quackenbush at the repatriation committee’s Aug. 16 meeting at the Radisson Hotel on the Oneida Reservation. The committee includes historic preservation officers from tribes in Wisconsin whose work includes repatriation of artifacts to Indigenous nations from individuals and state museums and preserving historic sites, such as effigy mounds.

In recent years, Madison-area institutions including the University of Wisconsin-Madison have acknowledged that much of the land they occupy was taken from the Ho-Chunk Nation. On Nov. 5, 2021, the UW-Madison held a flag-raising ceremony adding the nation’s flag to the U.S. and Wisconsin flags flying above the campus. Here, Joseph White Eagle, American Legion Post 556 commander and member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, leads a color guard during the ceremony. (Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch)

“We all have a creator,” Quackenbush said. “All of this (land acknowledgements and donations) is symbolic of a healing process, but also a step forward. … The tribes can’t do it alone. We need state agencies and other organizations.”

The check was presented in a purple envelope, which Parker said is the color of repentance.

“We acknowledge that our ability to worship on Ho-Chunk land came at a great cost to those people,” Hassett said at the meeting.

Much discussion at the meeting revolved around the Doctrine of Discovery, which was Catholic doctrine that essentially permitted Christian European nations to subjugate and spread forced Christianity on Indigenous peoples in the Americas and Africa.

“The Doctrine has become the foundation of people’s understanding relative to North America and its original inhabitants,” she said. “The settlers had a sense of understanding that their mission was for God and king. That understanding has become part of our psyche. It’s ingrained in our laws and was part of the idea of Manifest Destiny. It’s not just history, but still happening today.”

‘This is something we owe’

Hassett said the payment is not charity — it’s part of the church’s budget of expenses related to owning the property.

The Rev. Miranda Hasset stands before the altar of the St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in Madison, Wis. The church paid $4,000 for its use of land formerly belonging to the Ho-Chunk Nation. “We acknowledge that our ability to worship on Ho-Chunk land came at a great cost to those people,” Hassett says. Taken Aug. 26, 2022. (Amena Saleh / Wisconsin Watch)

“We have money we give away to organizations that are doing good in the community,” she said. “This is different from that. This isn’t from our charity, or generosity. This is something we owe. That was important to me.”

The voluntary land tax is just one piece of what Hassett sees as a multitude of ways in which work can be done to help mend a history that has seen Indigenous people subjugated and erased from social recognition.

“We want to be allies in the sense that, we’re going to observe Treaty Day in some way, we’re going to try to mark Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s Day, and when there’s an issue to protest or a legislative issue that’s important to the tribes, we’re going to pay attention, show up for that, and lend our voices.”

Teach The Truth Wisconsin is part of the Wisconsin Council of Churches’ effort to educate about U.S. history that includes how structural issues such racism, sexism and marginalization of Indigenous peoples have shaped the country and the effect they still have on society today.

“We’re encouraging people to make videos, have community events, or anything that helps people understand how vital it is that we tell these stories and rehearse these histories,” said Parker of the WCC. “In a time when there are movements that say, ‘That’s hurtful, or that makes people feel bad,’ it’s really important that we understand the truth and the difficult histories that are part of our legacy here in the United States.”

The St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church in Madison, Wis. includes a beautiful scene of nature but holds a dark past. The church’s Land Acknowledgment Task Force has researched the history of land, which was taken from the Ho-Chunk Nation in 1832. Photo taken Aug. 26, 2022. (Amena Saleh / Wisconsin Watch)

Hassett noted that St. Dunstan’s stands near an effigy mound, a reminder of the Ho-Chunk who once lived there — and their resilience.

“They were removed, but they kept coming back to their ancestral homelands to care for their ancestors’ graves and engage in the historical ecological practices of their people,” Hassett said. “Eventually, they were able to buy land and really reestablish a stake in Wisconsin, which is amazing.”

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org ‘It’s something we owe.’ Madison church pays ‘voluntary tax’ to Indigenous nations <h1>‘It’s something we owe.’ Madison church pays ‘voluntary tax’ to Indigenous nations</h1> <p class="byline">by Frank Vaisvilas / Green Bay Press-Gazette and Isaac Trussoni / Madison 365, WisconsinWatch.org <br />September 2, 2022</p> <p>The history of Indigenous peoples in Wisconsin is deep and abundant, yet it’s a history that has long been glossed over without proper attention or, in many cases, unacknowledged completely.</p> <p><a href="https://stdunstans.com/">St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church</a> on Madison’s west side is pushing against that narrative of erasure through a voluntary land tax that goes beyond simply acknowledging that the land under the church once belonged to the Ho-Chunk Nation — whose members were forced from the land.</p> <figure class="wp-block-image alignright size-large"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Church97-min-771x1229.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1270979" /><figcaption>The Rev. Miranda Hasset stands outside St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church in Madison, Wis., where she has been rector for 11 years. The church has worked to acknowledge and compensate Native people for the land under the church that was taken from them in the treaty of 1832. Taken Aug. 26, 2022. (Amena Saleh / Wisconsin Watch)</figcaption></figure> <p>“We started researching to understand how the land that the church stands on came to be the church’s land,” said the Rev. Miranda Hassett, rector of St. Dunstan’s. “We felt like that needed to be accompanied by some restorative actions. Taking some actions to kind of make amends, and move toward restoring wholeness and being better allies, even in small ways.”</p> <p>She added, “We’re pretty close to a historic Ho-Chunk village, in a part of the southwestern corner of Lake Mendota. That was part of the territory that was ceded in the 1832 Treaty that dislocated and removed the Ho-Chunk, so our initial thought was to make a gift to the Ho-Chunk tribe.”</p> <p>Hassett contacted the Rev. Kerri Parker, executive director of the<a href="https://www.wichurches.org/"> Wisconsin Council of Churches</a> (WCC). St. Dunstan’s is a member of the WCC, and Hassett thought the effort could benefit from collaboration. As an organization with 75 years of history that connects 21 different Christian traditions across the state, the WCC is no stranger to facilitating solutions to modern social issues. </p> <p>“We find that we can do a lot of things more effectively together than we could do alone,” Parker said. “Our core values … that animate our work are courage, justice and holy imagination.”</p> <p>Beyond working with social issues such as COVID safety, racial justice and refugee aid, the WCC is also committed to acknowledgement, restorative justice and current issues facing Indigenous communities.</p> <p>“We have taken the time to start building relationships with leaders and educators,” Parker said. “You can say you want to give money, but you’re not really doing the work unless you have that meaning level between people … It’s about understanding why this money is changing hands, and how it all came to be.”</p> <p>Parker connected Hassett to Bill Quackenbush, the Ho-Chunk’s tribal historic preservation officer. On Quackenbush’s advice, the church decided to pay the voluntary tax to the Wisconsin Inter-Tribal Repatriation Committee. </p> <figure class="wp-block-image aligncenter size-large"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Repatriation_Commitee-min-771x578.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1270980" /><figcaption>The Rev. Miranda Hassett presents a $4,000 check in a purple envelope — the color of repentance — to Ho-Chunk Nation Historic Preservation Officer Bill Quackenbush on Aug. 16, 2022. The money went to the Wisconsin Inter-Tribal Repatriation Committee, which works to repatriate artifacts to Indigenous nations and preserve historic sites, such as effigy mounds.. (Frank Vaisvilas / Green Bay Press-Gazette).</figcaption></figure> <p>“That seemed like the appropriate entity,” Hassett said. “I think Bill was thinking, if this church does it, maybe other entities will follow suit. Rather than parse it out tribe by tribe and try to figure out exactly whose territory everybody’s sitting on, it makes sense for this organization that represents all the Wisconsin tribes to have that role here.”</p> <p>Hassett said the church’s $4,000 payment is a first for the repatriation committee. Parker hopes it won’t be the last.</p> <p>“I think about this event, this moment of possibility, as an example of instigating holy imagination in people,” she said. “Look at this thing that this church did. I wonder what we could do?”</p> <h3><strong>‘We all have a creator’</strong></h3> <p>Hassett presented the check to Quackenbush at the repatriation committee’s Aug. 16 meeting at the Radisson Hotel on the Oneida Reservation. The committee includes historic preservation officers from tribes in Wisconsin whose work includes repatriation of artifacts to Indigenous nations from individuals and state museums and preserving historic sites, such as effigy mounds.</p> <figure class="wp-block-image aligncenter size-large"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Ho-Chunk_flag_raising_17-min-771x514.jpeg" alt="" class="wp-image-1270981" /><figcaption>In recent years, Madison-area institutions including the University of Wisconsin-Madison have acknowledged that much of the land they occupy was taken from the Ho-Chunk Nation. On Nov. 5, 2021, the UW-Madison held a flag-raising ceremony adding the nation’s flag to the U.S. and Wisconsin flags flying above the campus. Here, Joseph White Eagle, American Legion Post 556 commander and member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, leads a color guard during the ceremony. (Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch)</figcaption></figure> <p>“We all have a creator,” Quackenbush said. “All of this (land acknowledgements and donations) is symbolic of a healing process, but also a step forward. … The tribes can’t do it alone. We need state agencies and other organizations.”</p> <p>The check was presented in a purple envelope, which Parker said is the color of repentance.</p> <p>“We acknowledge that our ability to worship on Ho-Chunk land came at a great cost to those people,” Hassett said at the meeting.</p> <p>Much discussion at the meeting revolved around the Doctrine of Discovery, which was Catholic doctrine that essentially permitted Christian European nations to subjugate and spread forced Christianity on Indigenous peoples in the Americas and Africa.</p> <p>“The Doctrine has become the foundation of people’s understanding relative to North America and its original inhabitants,” she said. “The settlers had a sense of understanding that their mission was for God and king. That understanding has become part of our psyche. It’s ingrained in our laws and was part of the idea of Manifest Destiny. It’s not just history, but still happening today.”</p> <h3><strong>‘This is something we owe’</strong></h3> <p>Hassett said the payment is not charity — it’s part of the church’s budget of expenses related to owning the property.</p> <figure class="wp-block-image alignright size-large"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Church90-771x878.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1270982" /><figcaption>The Rev. Miranda Hasset stands before the altar of the St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church in Madison, Wis. The church paid $4,000 for its use of land formerly belonging to the Ho-Chunk Nation. “We acknowledge that our ability to worship on Ho-Chunk land came at a great cost to those people,” Hassett says. Taken Aug. 26, 2022. (Amena Saleh / Wisconsin Watch)</figcaption></figure> <p>“We have money we give away to organizations that are doing good in the community,” she said. “This is different from that. This isn’t from our charity, or generosity. This is something we owe. That was important to me.”</p> <p>The voluntary land tax is just one piece of what Hassett sees as a multitude of ways in which work can be done to help mend a history that has seen Indigenous people subjugated and erased from social recognition. </p> <p>“We want to be allies in the sense that, we’re going to observe <a href="https://oursharedfuture.wisc.edu/treaty-day/#:~:text=In%20a%20treaty%20signed%20on,to%20reside%20in%20Madison%20today.">Treaty Day</a> in some way, we’re going to try to mark <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2022/05/05/missing-murdered-indigenous-persons-awareness-day/">Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s Day</a>, and when there’s an issue to protest or a legislative issue that’s important to the tribes, we’re going to pay attention, show up for that, and lend our voices.”</p> <p>Teach The Truth Wisconsin is part of the Wisconsin Council of Churches’ effort to educate about U.S. history that includes how structural issues such racism, sexism and marginalization of Indigenous peoples have shaped the country and the effect they still have on society today.</p> <p>“We’re encouraging people to make videos, have community events, or anything that helps people understand how vital it is that we tell these stories and rehearse these histories,” said Parker of the WCC. “In a time when there are movements that say, ‘That’s hurtful, or that makes people feel bad,’ it’s really important that we understand the truth and the difficult histories that are part of our legacy here in the United States.”</p> <figure class="wp-block-image aligncenter size-large"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Church102-min-771x514.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1270983" /><figcaption>The St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church in Madison, Wis. includes a beautiful scene of nature but holds a dark past. The church’s Land Acknowledgment Task Force has researched the history of land, which was taken from the Ho-Chunk Nation in 1832. Photo taken Aug. 26, 2022. (Amena Saleh / Wisconsin Watch)</figcaption></figure> <p>Hassett noted that St. Dunstan’s stands near an effigy mound, a reminder of the Ho-Chunk who once lived there — and their resilience. </p> <p>“They were removed, but they kept coming back to their ancestral homelands to care for their ancestors’ graves and engage in the historical ecological practices of their people,” Hassett said. “Eventually, they were able to buy land and really reestablish a stake in Wisconsin, which is amazing.”</p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2022/09/its-something-we-owe-madison-church-pays-voluntary-tax-to-indigenous-nations/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">WisconsinWatch.org</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1270975&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p>