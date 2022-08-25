Reading Time: 2 minutes

We’re excited to share the news that Wisconsin Watch has added two new Report for America corps members to our staff, boosting coverage of environmental and agriculture issues and statewide threats to democracy!

Report for America is a national service program that matches local newsrooms with talented reporters who work to provide in-depth coverage on underreported issues and communities. Because of Report for America corps members, hundreds of communities have gained reporting that would otherwise remain untold.

Jacob Resneck joined Wisconsin Watch in May and is covering democracy-related issues with an emphasis on rights in the workplace. And Bennet Goldstein began in June, one of 10 Report for America corps members who will staff the Mississippi River Ag & Water Desk, which seeks to enhance the quantity, quality and impact of journalism on agriculture, water and related issues throughout the basin.

We’re thrilled that through the corps members’ reporting we’ll be able to provide Wisconsin with expanded coverage on threats to democracy and the environment.

This is reporting that our state would otherwise go without. Which is why we need your help now more than ever.

Can we count on you for a gift today?

Report for America funds half of our corps members’ salaries and asks that we fundraise the other half with the support of our community – because they believe in local journalism for the community, supported by the community.

Our goal is to raise $15,000 this year to sustain this reporting. This, with a match from Report from America is how we can ensure that Wisconsin gets the type of local reporting it needs.

Your support will make a difference.

If you’d prefer to mail a check, please send it to:

Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism

Fifth Floor, Vilas Hall

821 University Ave

Madison, WI 53706

