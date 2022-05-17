Reading Time: 2 minutes

Rhiannon Orizaga (pronounced: ree-ANN-nun or-ih-ZAH-gah) joined the Center in 2022 as the organization’s first Finance and Operations Manager. Prior to joining the Center, she spent nearly a decade in nonprofit operations. Rhiannon is proud to be a queer Chicana of mixed descent. In her spare time, she can be found knitting, antiquing, or exploring Wisconsin’s beautiful natural spaces.

The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is excited to announce the hiring of its first Finance and Operations Manager, Rhiannon Orizaga. In this role, she will build and maintain the organizational infrastructure, creating an empowering and inclusive workplace that supports the organization’s mission.

Orizaga will manage the Center’s finances, hiring and human resources, including administrative and operational duties while creating long-term policies, procedures, and practices.

Prior to joining the Center, she spent nearly a decade in nonprofit operations, including information technology, human resources, and administrative duties. Orizaga has also earned a bachelor’s degree in English and History from Oregon State University and a master’s degree in History from Portland State University. In addition to her experience in nonprofit operations, she brings a governance perspective, as she is a current board member of SCRAP Creative Reuse.

This position is funded by the American Journalism Project (AJP), a venture philanthropy organization dedicated to local news. Last July, AJP jointly awarded the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service $1.4 million over three years to support their efforts to reshape the local news ecosystem in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin.

Other positions funded by AJP include the recent hiring of the Center’s first Grants Manager and an additional position in the Development department, which will be announced soon. The Center also will be hiring a new position to lead marketing and audience growth, expanding the organization’s reach and further establishing it as a leader in nonprofit news. The newly created positions also will support NNS’s sustainability.

“We are thrilled to have Rhiannon joining our team during this transformational time,” WCIJ Executive Director Andy Hall said. “As we continue to grow every aspect of the organization, having someone with Rhiannon’s experience, knowledge and ability will support everyone in the organization and prove to be pivotal in our future success. We are grateful to AJP for helping to make this possible.”

“As a proud queer Chicana of mixed descent, I am committed to creating the environment that lets others show up as their full selves, sourcing talent that can round out the organization,” Orizaga said. “I am very much drawn to being the organization’s first Finance and Operations Manager. I look forward to what I can bring to further the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism’s commitment to inclusion and teamwork through the recruitment of a diverse staff and by maintaining behind-the-scenes operations that allows everyone in the organization to thrive.”

A resident of Milwaukee, in her spare time, Orizaga can be found knitting, antiquing or exploring Wisconsin’s beautiful natural spaces.

She can be reached at rorizaga@wisconsinwatch.org or 608-262-3642.

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism hires staff member to lead finance and operations <h1>Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism hires staff member to lead finance and operations</h1> <p class="byline">by Wisconsin Watch, WisconsinWatch.org <br />May 17, 2022</p> <div class="wp-block-image"> <figure class="alignright size-full"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Rhiannon_Orizaga_2400.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1269116" /><figcaption>Rhiannon Orizaga (pronounced: ree-ANN-nun or-ih-ZAH-gah) joined the Center in 2022 as the organization’s first Finance and Operations Manager. Prior to joining the Center, she spent nearly a decade in nonprofit operations. Rhiannon is proud to be a queer Chicana of mixed descent. In her spare time, she can be found knitting, antiquing, or exploring Wisconsin’s beautiful natural spaces.</figcaption></figure> </div> <p>The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is excited to announce the hiring of its first Finance and Operations Manager, Rhiannon Orizaga. In this role, she will build and maintain the organizational infrastructure, creating an empowering and inclusive workplace that supports the organization’s mission. </p> <p>Orizaga will manage the Center’s finances, hiring and human resources, including administrative and operational duties while creating long-term policies, procedures, and practices. </p> <p>Prior to joining the Center, she spent nearly a decade in nonprofit operations, including information technology, human resources, and administrative duties. Orizaga has also earned a bachelor’s degree in English and History from Oregon State University and a master’s degree in History from Portland State University. In addition to her experience in nonprofit operations, she brings a governance perspective, as she is a current board member of SCRAP Creative Reuse. </p> <p>This position is funded by the American Journalism Project (AJP), a venture philanthropy organization dedicated to local news. Last July, AJP jointly awarded the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service $1.4 million over three years to support their efforts to reshape the local news ecosystem in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin. </p> <p>Other positions funded by AJP include the recent hiring of the Center’s first Grants Manager and an additional position in the Development department, which will be announced soon. The Center also will be hiring a new position to lead marketing and audience growth, expanding the organization's reach and further establishing it as a leader in nonprofit news. The newly created positions also will support NNS’s sustainability. </p> <p>“We are thrilled to have Rhiannon joining our team during this transformational time,” WCIJ Executive Director Andy Hall said. “As we continue to grow every aspect of the organization, having someone with Rhiannon’s experience, knowledge and ability will support everyone in the organization and prove to be pivotal in our future success. We are grateful to AJP for helping to make this possible.”</p> <p>“As a proud queer Chicana of mixed descent, I am committed to creating the environment that lets others show up as their full selves, sourcing talent that can round out the organization,” Orizaga said. “I am very much drawn to being the organization’s first Finance and Operations Manager. I look forward to what I can bring to further the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism’s commitment to inclusion and teamwork through the recruitment of a diverse staff and by maintaining behind-the-scenes operations that allows everyone in the organization to thrive.” </p> <p>A resident of Milwaukee, in her spare time, Orizaga can be found knitting, antiquing or exploring Wisconsin’s beautiful natural spaces.</p> <p>She can be reached at rorizaga@wisconsinwatch.org or 608-262-3642.</p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2022/05/wisconsin-center-for-investigative-journalism-hires-staff-member-to-lead-finance-and-operations/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">WisconsinWatch.org</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1269111&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p>