The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is excited to announce the hiring of its first Finance and Operations Manager, Rhiannon Orizaga. In this role, she will build and maintain the organizational infrastructure, creating an empowering and inclusive workplace that supports the organization’s mission.
Orizaga will manage the Center’s finances, hiring and human resources, including administrative and operational duties while creating long-term policies, procedures, and practices.
Prior to joining the Center, she spent nearly a decade in nonprofit operations, including information technology, human resources, and administrative duties. Orizaga has also earned a bachelor’s degree in English and History from Oregon State University and a master’s degree in History from Portland State University. In addition to her experience in nonprofit operations, she brings a governance perspective, as she is a current board member of SCRAP Creative Reuse.
This position is funded by the American Journalism Project (AJP), a venture philanthropy organization dedicated to local news. Last July, AJP jointly awarded the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism and Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service $1.4 million over three years to support their efforts to reshape the local news ecosystem in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin.
Other positions funded by AJP include the recent hiring of the Center’s first Grants Manager and an additional position in the Development department, which will be announced soon. The Center also will be hiring a new position to lead marketing and audience growth, expanding the organization’s reach and further establishing it as a leader in nonprofit news. The newly created positions also will support NNS’s sustainability.
“We are thrilled to have Rhiannon joining our team during this transformational time,” WCIJ Executive Director Andy Hall said. “As we continue to grow every aspect of the organization, having someone with Rhiannon’s experience, knowledge and ability will support everyone in the organization and prove to be pivotal in our future success. We are grateful to AJP for helping to make this possible.”
“As a proud queer Chicana of mixed descent, I am committed to creating the environment that lets others show up as their full selves, sourcing talent that can round out the organization,” Orizaga said. “I am very much drawn to being the organization’s first Finance and Operations Manager. I look forward to what I can bring to further the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism’s commitment to inclusion and teamwork through the recruitment of a diverse staff and by maintaining behind-the-scenes operations that allows everyone in the organization to thrive.”
A resident of Milwaukee, in her spare time, Orizaga can be found knitting, antiquing or exploring Wisconsin’s beautiful natural spaces.
She can be reached at rorizaga@wisconsinwatch.org or 608-262-3642.